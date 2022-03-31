“No one can beat Trump? I heard that all through 2020. It was wrong then, it will be wrong in 2024.”
“The Democrats have no candidates that can beat Trump? Were you awake for the last election?”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted on March 28 at 1:12 p.m: ‘I never watch the Oscars but I’ve seen the Will Smith/Chris Rock clip a million times this morning. I have to say I appreciate the alpha male response of a husband defending his wife.’ Makes me wonder if Ted Cruz had walked across the debate stage in 2016 and slapped Trump across the face for making fun of his wife Heidi, if Marjorie Taylor Greene would’ve considered Ted an ‘alpha male’ too?”
“You don’t see Kamala Harris giving speeches because you only watch Fox News, which is trying to push a narrative about her. Go to https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/speeches-remarks where you can read every speech President Biden and Vice President Harris have given.”
“Kamala Harris is doing just fine with her job. At least she is keeping her mouth shut about things she knows nothing about.”
“Are there actually people in the real world who believe Putin should be able to do whatever he wants because he has nukes? I honestly thought that was just Russian Facebook propaganda.”
“As President Obama once said, ‘Elections have consequences.’ We’re learning that is certainly true since our presidential election!”
“Speaking of the postal service, I mailed a birthday card to Spring City, Tennessee, on March 12. It was delivered on March 29 with tire tracks on the envelope and the money still inside. I want to give kudos to the mail carrier for Westbrook subdivision. He is the kindest, most courteous and efficient carrier ever.”
“When is the issue of Hunter Biden’s ‘artwork’ going to be resolved? If and when it is, will the American people know about it?”
“Volodymyr Zelenskyy brought the world together against Putin, not Joe Biden.”
“Micheal Reagan, it’s time to wake up. Biden isn’t the reason the world is like it is. Biden has to fix the mess that Trump’s incompetence created. By the end of 2020 we were in a downward spiral of violence and disease. Pumping the brakes on a runaway train takes a little time. We watched Obama clean up after W. and now we are watching Biden try and clean up from the massive criminal operation that was the Trump administration. We are lucky it was just four years of a mess this time.”
“You’re living in a dream world if you think Putin waited for Biden to be in office to attack Ukraine. Who do you think Trump would have sided with? If you said Ukraine then you must have been on another planet when Trump was in office.”
“To all of the Forum economists I pose a question. What effect did Trump asking OPEC to cut production of oil in August of 2020 have on fuel prices? Answer that without bringing up Hunter’s laptop, CRT or gun rights.”
“Lawnmower problems? Upon experiencing unusual difficulty with mine, found Cub Cadet on East Morris Street. Most prompt, professional and reasonably priced.”
“Congratulations to some of my favorite people, the staff of Dalton Animal Care South, on their new facility. My furry family members and I look forward to many more years of your expert and compassionate care in your beautiful new building.”
