Today's Forum for April 10-11

"Great story by Mitch Talley on Jack Kirmse and his time aboard the USS Whitfield County!"
"Why isn’t there an ordinance requiring residents who have gravel driveways to maintain and keep the gravel in their driveway? This goes for businesses also. The gravel gets shoved or washed out into the roadway, causing unsafe conditions sometimes. It’s worse on an inclined driveway."
"Mr. mayor and council, please don’t show your true colors. Let us have what was promised, and not what y’all think is best for us."
"Our government is rotten from top to bottom, from City Hall to Washington. I’m just wondering who asked the voters which project was most needed, the aquatic deal or the rec center that was already promised and voter-approved?"
"Mr. Hyder, your letter to the editor on Friday is in need of a response. First, you surely see the irony when you complain about Democrats bringing lawsuits when they don’t like something. Remind me again how many lawsuits Trump brought against the results of a free and fair election. I mean, Republicans didn’t bring even stop at a lawsuit this time. This time they created an entire law. Second, you could have filled out all 25 absentee ballot applications. You still would have gotten only one ballot. Your honesty did not prevent a tragedy. That’s not how it works. Third, I’m sure the volunteers will arrive shortly to help with your relocation."
"With unemployment checks running out and the stimulus money wasted, maybe some of the local businesses can take down the help wanted signs."
"Doesn't the city of Dalton have a noise ordinance? Why not enforce it against these extremely loud, obnoxious vehicles with modified exhaust pipes? Downtown Dalton has recently seen the issue get out of control. No one wants to visit downtown and eat outside or enjoy the parks with the constant backfiring of 'muscle cars' revving up at every street light and their gunshot-sounding gearing down. Many congregate under the Landmark Building parking deck where they collectively noise and trash pollute. Enough!"
"Biden claims he wants to unite the country, but he's pushing the MLB out of Georgia."
"You would think the president of the largest country in the free world would have more important things to do than get involved in the minutiae of day-to-day sports. I guess that's what you get when you elect people from Delaware."
"I'm looking for a true Christian heart doctor in Dalton. Is there one? Any help is appreciated."
"I think the lovely Republican Gov. Kemp is flexing his Republican muscle by opening up the state again because Biden's not quite ready for that nationwide. So he's just going to show him, I guess. This is all tongue-in-cheek. I don't approve of what he's doing at all."
"I wish the Dalton High JROTC program would make the front page sometime. With thousands of local students, not all can play sports. The JROTC program is an excellent one for physical and mental training. I would like to see other local high schools take part."
"I'm going to switch from Diet Coke to Diet Pepsi."
