Today's Forum for April 10

"Closing Georgia’s beaches makes about as much sense as closing sidewalks. The rules still enforce social distancing. Chairs, umbrellas, tents and other beach gear are forbidden. Plus, these restrictions will be enforced by the state and not by local law enforcement. A walk on a sunny beach is wonderful exercise, and I would love to be there right now."
"On April 8, 1974, Henry 'Hank' Aaron hit home run number 715 to pass Babe Ruth. Although Barry Bonds passed Hank, Hank Aaron will always be the home run champion in my eyes. He did it fairly. No steroids.''
"How can some (a business) sell hand sanitizer for $24 for 8 ounces at a time like we are in?"
"Since the school session is ending early this year, maybe it would be appropriate to start up early next school year with some remedial studies, or a short government/economics course (age appropriate) would be great. The teachers will already have been paid. As teachers always say, it's for the kids."
"Having observed my neighbors collecting their mail without gloves, like nothing is happening, I wonder if people have thought about the fact that the mailman goes along his route opening and closing mailboxes all day. Coronavirus can live several days on metal or plastic mailbox door handles."
"The 'hostile' press is the only thing that keeps the hostile president from fabricating every aspect of government. And those 'bad reporters' and 'nasty questions' are actually seeking accountability and truth."
"Hillary lost. Move on."
"Hillary could have absolutely handled the COVID-19 crisis better. She is the liberal media's darling and they wouldn't have given her 'gotcha' questions to begin with. She gives off a halo aura and is untouchable."
"I have thoroughly enjoyed the last three-and-a-half years of the Forum and all news media. Donald Trump is keeping his job in November so I can enjoy the sniffling, hate-filled comments for four more years!"
"Sometimes it takes a 'jerk' to get the world's attention. The world has vastly changed since Ronald Reagan. It started with the world is flat economic concept. Reagan's world has gone the way of the Viennese waltz."
"What would I have done about the virus? Stopping it was not going to happen, but getting ahead of it could help. So, if I were Trump, I would have started consulting the medical experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in November when it first appeared in my daily briefings, rather than waiting until Jan. 22 (the day after he belatedly closed the barn door to China) to make his first public mention of it. When asked whether there were worries about a pandemic, he responded, 'No. Not at all. And we have it totally under control.'”
"The National Basketball Association season, which has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, could be finished this year and this doesn’t sit well with poor, little Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James. He has reported that he’ll have no closure in his life if the NBA doesn’t finish the season. When you consider all the sickness and dying that’s occurring throughout the world it makes me feel so, so sorry for him and his problems."
"Many of your readers don't realize that Trump is clearly delusional. He gets caught lying, backs off and then reverts back to his original lies with embellishments."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.