Today's Forum for April 11

"You don't have to go to church to worship. Be smart, stay at home until the virus passes. It could be a matter of life and death. Happy Easter. Jesus loves you.''
"Is anyone else using the shelter-in-place time to reconnect with their hobbies? My workshop is spotless for the first time I can remember!"
"If Fox is your only news source, you are being conditioned to believe that Trump has the pandemic under control, and it is almost over. I have some real news for you. Remember those college football stadiums where you sat with 100,000 other people, or even those high school football stadiums? Those days aren’t happening this year, and they may never be happening again."
"Telling my age but my husband and I, just dating at the time, witnessed ‘Hank’ hitting home run 715! It was amazing!"
"How do you feel about the SPLOST? Do you think it’s the right thing to do at this time?"
"Try reading Walter Williams' column in Friday’s paper with an open mind. If the media and Hollywood would keep their opinions to themselves we would have a lot less hate and so-called racism. They are constantly stirring something up that might not exist without their help."
"The teachers have already been paid. For the work we are all doing right now. If you have kids and you are doing your job, then you know how hard teachers are working. You are right about one thing — it is all about the kids, and punishing them by taking part of their summer (when they already lost so much) is just mean."
"So, who still thinks a four-year SPLOST that would pull $66 million out of the local economy is a good idea? The reality of our schools having to feed thousands of kids because their families cannot is now front page news along with the people who rely on food banks. That was our reality before COVID-19 although now the number of folks requiring help is quickly increasing. The housing market has taken a dive, many small businesses won't survive and it's hard to think about the people who will lose their jobs permanently."
"Lord help us with Joe Biden. Joe Biden is not the man."
"Why are fast-food workers and grocery store workers not allowed to wear masks by their management? This is criminal negligence."
"It's a fact that the Forum callers depend too much on the government, and when the government acts they whine too much about it."
"I don't remember H1N1 or Ebola causing the catastrophic impact we're seeing with COVID-19. This is scary. Not just health-wise, but economically also."
"Can you believe a grandmother takes her young grandchild to work with her right now?"
"I have a Trump challenge for all of you Trump haters. I'd like to see you send pictures to the paper of you tearing up your stimulus check."
"To the person that said property tax rollbacks only helped the rich, what about the elderly? They bought a $20,000 house 40 years ago and are now being taxed on a $150,000 house. In order to pay the taxes on this property, they have to do without food and medicine."
"I have a great idea. Why don't we just take all the shows off TV and make it just one solid commercial right after the other? That's practically what we're getting right now. Just one commercial right after another."
