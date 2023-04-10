“If lobbyists want to lobby, fine. What they are lobbying for should stand on its own merit. No money, no favors and no perks should be involved. Our system now is buying senators and congressmen. As it stands now, we’ve got the best Congress that money can buy.”
“Republican lawmakers in Tennessee have sunk to a new low. Departing from the party line that the Jan. 6 insurrectionists were no different than tourists strolling through the corridors. Now they’re comparing three lawmakers who peacefully disrupted a session to the insurrectionists, or worse. They have no shame.”
“Economics 101: No matter how many solar cells you make, if there isn’t a market you are wasting your money. Making sure there is a market is what Biden is doing. Thank you, Joe, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Marjorie Taylor Greene did nothing for you.”
“Just FYI to the person who thinks teachers’ unions somehow run the state of Georgia. The Georgia Association of Educators has the power to lobby and the power to provide legal counsel to its members. That’s about it. They can’t come to a collective bargaining table or call for strikes. and teachers in Georgia are by and large conservatives themselves. So find another group of people to pick on. I think you’re confusing GAE with the NRA. They’re the ones with pocketfuls of politicians.”
“I’m not sure which is worse, people who will believe someone is guilty but just dismiss the things he/she has done as ‘no big deal’ or the people that legitimately think someone is innocent in spite of a mountain of evidence to the contrary. I think it’s the former. I guess I always feel sorry for those trusting souls who just don’t know better.”
“Vice President Harris goes to Nashville to meet with the expelled Tennessee legislators but doesn’t meet with the families of the six people who were murdered at the Christian school. How callous can you get? Pretty callous if you’re talking about Democrats.”
“The Democrats want you to take note of Trump’s arrest instead of the economy, China, Russia and world events.”
“Thank you for ‘The Easter Story’ in Friday’s paper. Also for Mark Millican’s column, ‘Just a wayfaring stranger.’ I enjoyed them both so much.”
“So the ‘law and order’ party wants to vote for the criminal indicted with 34 felonies? Checks out.”
“I just paid my taxes today, and I so wish government out of my life.”
“Why don’t they leave Trump alone? They’re just trying to keep him from getting elected again, but I got news for them. Everybody I know is now more determined than ever to vote for him.”
“Now that the Olive Garden and Chipotle are coming to Dalton, let’s work on bringing a Target and a Publix here.”
“For the life of me, I can’t understand why people can’t be happy with what they have instead of constantly complaining on social media about any and everything.”
