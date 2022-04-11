“May God bless the kind soul who paid for my Oakwood breakfast Saturday morning. Thank you.”
“Nobody does gerrymandering like the Republicans.”
“I usually disagree with Christine Flowers, however, as a retired marriage and family therapist, I have to agree with her article on ‘Men are dying from lack of attention.’ The flip side of her argument is represented by the present headlines broadcasting the rantings and destructive behaviors of unapologetic, testosterone-filled, chest-thumping male buffoons worldwide seeking to prevent freedom of thought and self-determination. But Ms. Flowers reverted to form, and sabotaged her own article, when she raised the ‘traumatized’ spectacle surrounding the Supreme Court hearings for Brett Kavanaugh, whose philandering was whitewashed, without even mentioning the recent castigation and vilification by publicity-seeking GOP elected officials who sought to blacklist Ketanji Brown Jackson as the now-confirmed next Supreme Court justice.”
“You can blame us ‘RINOs’ for the fact that we have two Democratic senators and a Democratic president if you want to, but you should really blame yourselves. Y’all are the ones who insisted on giving the party to people with reprehensible ideology and behavior. We aren’t going to go along with your political heroes that praise war-mongering criminals and openly embrace white nationalist organizations. No. You are the ones insisting that we all forgo common sense, common decency and our own morals in order to toe the party line as you see fit. You hijacked the party, and we are not going to accept it. We hate watching our party disintegrate, but we can’t abide what it has become. Your name-calling, blaming and predictions of doom will not move us an inch.”
“Here is an insightful headline from the Babylon Bee satire site: ‘Twitter workers worried Elon Musk will turn their free speech platform into platform that allows free speech.’”
“’I think I’m the most honest human being perhaps that God ever created.’ More honest than Jesus Christ? I can’t wait to see how Trump followers spin this. Wake up! Trump is not in anything for the good of anyone or our country. His only interest is his own mega narcissistic ego.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene was one of three Republicans to vote no on permitting additional sanctions on Russia. I wonder how many people in her district think we should side with Putin? Who is she representing?”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene’s campaign signs say ‘stop communism’ but she was one of only three senators and representatives combined to vote against sanctioning Russia. Does Greene not know Putin was communist before he became dictator?”
“I find it difficult to take seriously Republicans’ apparent recent discovery that gas prices change sometimes. Who do they think they are fooling?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.