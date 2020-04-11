Today's Forum for April 12

"I will not vote for the SPLOST in June! My retirement accounts are down 25 to 30% and at 70 years old I am hoping to find a part-time job to help me through the next couple of years. Vote no!"
"How would the president do anything on COVID-19 in November when nobody knew anything about it? You need to look up 'coronavirus timeline' and quit spreading fake news."
"According to experts, it is unknown how long the pandemic lasts. What a few know including Trump is that we can’t shelter-in-place a long time. The $2 trillion-plus is not going to get us past a month. The cruel fact is you cannot shut down the economy indefinitely. We will go back to work soon. Because it is absolutely necessary. Regardless of the consequences."
"We have from 12,000 to 56,000 deaths from the flu each year. It is unknown how the numbers will be from COVID-19. Whatever it is we will live with it. Meaning we keep living. The notion that we will not have school or go to sporting events is silly."
"SPLOST is paid mostly by people in the county and some from outside the county. But it is entirely spent in the county. So, it is not pulled out of the local economy."
"I despise Donald Trump, always have, even before he was president. But I will take the stimulus check. That way I will feel he has done something for me.''
"Sending people back to work now wouldn’t rescue the economy. We’d just end up with a second big wave of infection and everything would shut back down again and be even harder to reopen the next time. Trump probably knows this but he wants to be able to say in six months that the bad economy isn’t his fault even though the damage could have been so much less if he’d acted sooner."
"Another certainty in life along with death and taxes: The folks looking for a reason to get mad about anything will always find it."
"People still watch TV?"
"What's up with the guy who thinks there will never be college or high school football again? Sure, the upcoming seasons are in jeopardy but we will have a vaccine for COVID-19 by the time fall 2021 rolls around. The sky is not falling."
"Thank you Lord! We got the phone call that we get to go back to work Monday. Thank you, thank you, thank you."
"I was wondering when the liquor stores and the retail stores started selling groceries. I think it's unfair that those businesses got to stay open and the others had to close."
"Kudos to the governor of Florida for classifying churches as essential to keep local government from closing them. At least we have one politician who still respects the Constitution."
"After watching wrestling without fans I've come to the conclusion that wrestlers are insane, which kind of makes me like it even more."
"I agree with the Forum caller about Georgia beaches."
"I see you are printing more about the SPLOST. People here don't have jobs, they don't have money and they sure don't need a SPLOST taking the last penny they've got. We sure don't need any more of their parks. They should be helping the people."
