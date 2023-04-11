“I’m baffled about why any athletes need to visit the White House at all. So they won a game. For excelling in a sport for which they are already being richly rewarded in terms of scholarships, notoriety, lucrative post-collegial contracts, etc. A feat which literally doesn’t benefit the nation or the world in any real way. I mean, love sports all you want, but stop making athletes more important than they ought to be. Please note, I did not say sports are not important to individuals or that kids don’t learn a lot from sports. But kids learn a lot from a lot of things that don’t qualify for a trip to Washington to be bathed in glory. I don’t have a problem with sports. I have a problem with the emphasis placed upon them compared to almost every other thing.”
“If everyone you know plans to vote for Trump then you don’t know enough people. Maybe exit your echo chamber and talk to someone who thinks differently than you. If you are so certain your way is the right way, what do you have to lose?”
“No, Harris didn’t go to see the families of those people who were killed by that crazy person because they don’t care about the people. It’s all about themselves, it’s all about politics. Maybe they think it looks good for them to go up there for those two that were dismissed. I don’t agree with them being dismissed, but that’s not the biggest issue. Not like those children and those adults were killed in Nashville. She should’ve been up there consoling them, talking to them.”
“I stubbed my toe and Kamala Harris didn’t personally come and put a bandage on my ouchie. Worst. Vice President. Ever.”
“If Vice President Harris had visited the grieving families you would have accused her of politicizing the tragedy. Can you get a better hobby? This ‘heads I win, tails you lose’ nonsense is exhausting.”
“To the person criticizing Vice President Harris about not consoling those murdered in the Nashville mass shooting, I believe Joe and Jill spent many hours on that.”
“You want the government out of your life? Never call the police or fire departments, drill for your own water, breathe polluted air, make your electricity, take Social Security away and stop driving on my roads. Take unsafe medications and let Russia or China take over your property. If there’s a disaster don’t think anybody is coming. No, you are just shirking your adult responsibility. Just another socialist, social media Republican blaming everybody for your mistakes.”
“With all these new apartments going in, are we finally going to be big enough to get a Thai restaurant?”
“Forget the Olive Garden, all I want is for the Burger Chef to return to Dalton.”
“For the person talking about callous Democrats, you want to top callous? Talk about the Republicans not wanting to change anything about gun control.”
“Coming up the Cleveland Highway or any of the other major highways is like being in the Daytona 500. All these cars are jockeying for position.”
