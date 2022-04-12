“College football is being ruined by the NIL (Name, Image and Likeness), transfer portals and opting out early for the NFL draft. Something needs to be done.”
“I would like to go up to every single person that voted for Biden and say ‘What were you possibly thinking about?’”
“I just bought two light bulbs and they were $12.98 plus tax, and I bought the cheap ones. Can you believe that?”
“While the north end of the county is complaining about fast-food restaurants, we get a couch and a love seat thrown on the side of the road in the south end of the county. We need some help with this landfill situation.”
“The Republican Party sent multiple mailings in 2020 telling people that the price of gas and all energy forms would go up if Biden got in office. Maybe after $8-a-gallon gas, maybe people will start paying attention to what comes in their mailboxes.”
“I’m 69 years old and I would like to congratulate the postal service. I just yesterday received my draft notice and I was so thankful it was late.”
“I will never buy an electric vehicle.”
“When did everything Marjorie Taylor Greene does become newsworthy? Honestly, people in this town have too much time on their hands and not enough to do to fill it.”
“To all you people out there who keep saying there is somebody out there that can beat Trump in 2024, would you mind listing some names? I’m getting tired of continuously calling the paper about this.”
“This goes out to all of the law enforcement in Murray County, I’m not drinking and driving, I’m just dodging potholes. So be gentle.”
“Is Dr. Fauci still in favor with the Forum?”
“People voted for Biden because they thought they were getting a transition president. What they didn’t know was they were getting a transition to an unspeakable disaster.”
“Perdue, if you want to get elected governor of Georgia, then change over to sales tax in place of property taxes. Everybody knows that property tax is the most unfair tax.”
“That Omega XL commercial seems like it’s five minutes long.”
“I never realized that Dalton had so many political science majors that are experts in presidential elections.”
“We should always, every day, every hour, keep Ukraine in our prayers. It’s sad for those in America that support Putin. This is a man that’s wicked, evil, and there are other words I just can’t say. It’s truly sad. and for the ex-president to call him smart. America, you’ve got to take care of yourself. Donald Trump is not the one for this country, but to destroy it. That’s what he wants to do.”
“Putin and Trump are a reflection of each other. They are both dictators. They are both habitual liars. They only think about themselves. They are a direct reflection of each other, that’s why they get along so much.”
“Do you still think Biden works for you?”
“Look in the Forum, it’s the land of confusion.”
“It’s really astonishing that you think Trump is the best president we ever had. The reason some of us keep talking about him is because he will not go away. If he would go away, I’d be quiet.”
