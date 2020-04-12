Today's Forum for April 13

"I can't wait until we get this outbreak under control and we can reopen everything and I can eat at the Del Taco they're building on Glenwood."
"I wonder if Fox News can be held responsible for the COVID-19 deaths that were caused by its downplaying of the seriousness of the virus."
"SPLOST is not the right thing to do at this time or any time. This county and city have to learn to live within their means. Nobody gets all of their wants. You have to live on what you have and learn to budget correctly."
"You’re partially correct. While the SPLOST is not pulled out of the local economy, it is pulled out of the pockets of people who need help, and not have their money taken and spent on foolishness. This is not the time!"
"About 10% of Whitfield County's population is food insecure, yet many who are financially secure thought a $100-million SPLOST was a great idea. I hope those who think a reworked $66-million SPLOST is a good thing think harder."
"The Forum comments are so hateful! Please try to print more positive comments."
"The only positive thing I can say about the coronavirus is the crimes worldwide have dropped! The only thing criminals are afraid of."
"Go back to work soon? Regardless of the consequences? The notion that we won’t have school or sporting events being silly? The Forum commenters who suggested these things are not thinking clearly or taking advantage of the latest reports from medical experts who are monitoring the virus. We must continue to stay in and take precautions if we are going to defeat this and survive. We can do this!"
"In less than three months, we have become a nation of helpless, hopeless, driveling fools and we are letting so-called medical experts run our country."
"Enjoyed the howling article on page 7D in Sunday's paper. It would be a great stress-buster if we could somehow organize something like that in Dalton at various locations."
"I really long for the good old days of the best biscuit and daylight saving time debates. They were good natured and entertaining."
"Somebody called in and said a good thing about the shutdown was they weren't getting any telemarketer calls. Well, so far this month I've received 47 in 10 days. They ain't slowed down on me."
"In response to a comment in the Forum, I would like to see the same thing with those people tearing up their stimulus checks. No, they're going to grab at them in a heartbeat. Secondly, I just don't understand how people can be like they are. But my other concern was the fact that whoever put in there about commercials, they're absolutely right. I counted one time there were eight commercials during one break in a show. Eight commercials at one time. Ridiculous."
"Is there anybody out there that can do anything about all of the commercials on TV? We pay for cable and all it is is commercials. Help."
"I'd like to give recognition to our nurses and our aides in our rest homes. They work just as hard as everyone else and their jobs are stressful."
"This is for those who keep harping about the liquor stores being open. To those who know, no explanation is necessary. To those who don't, no explanation is possible."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.