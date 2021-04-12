Today's Forum for April 13

Editor's note: State Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, said constituents can send questions and comments to him at kasey.carpenter@house.ga.gov.
"Educate yourself about the infrastructure bill before you start labeling its contents pork."
"Dick Polman, just because Republicans do not agree with someone or disagree with a group, we do not hate them. Democrats are always throwing the word around so much that I think they are the party of hate. How could Republicans hate baseball and Coke is beyond me. Yes, we might disagree with them, but hate, no way. I am a Republican and a Christian and I do not hate! The way Democrats use the words racism and hate so much, they are beginning to not mean much at all."
"I think Dick Polman's column should be moved to the comics page."
"I fully approve of opening up the state. You can stay home and hide under the bed if you want."
"To the powers that be. Would love to see some pickleball courts designated for the new Riverbend Park. It's a rapidly growing sport and already there are not enough outdoor courts to meet the demand at certain times of the day. Also would love to see our beloved Town Crier do a column or two on all the nature trails available in the county."
"Apparently Westside Park is a sovereign entity and the sheriff's department can't do anything. I was walking my dogs and two different kids and one adult on skateboards and scooters almost hit us. Called 911. They got the deputy on the line and he refused to do anything. Now, had they hit one of my dogs and then the dog bit them, the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office would have been glad to come out and take my dogs away from me. The park is part of Whitfield County. The deputies are county employees, they should be willing to take care of all of us."
"Fauci has had his 15 minutes of fame. He needs to bow out and let us heal as a country instead of giving out mandates on a daily basis which keep changing."
"I'm sorry, but Joe Biden had nothing to do with Major League Baseball doing anything in Georgia. All he did was win a free and fair election. The problem with Major League Baseball is caused by the Republicans in the state, all the way up to the governor, changing election laws because they lost. That's the problem."
"This is coming from someone who's fought their driveway for 20 years. If you would like to help me pay to get it paved, I would be more than happy for your help."
"Please think of your neighbors. Be nice to your neighbors. If you're an early-riser and don't have to work, please don't start mowing and blowing early on the weekend and wake all your neighbors up."
"I'm a Republican. I've never voted for a Democratic president. But Republicans need to understand Donald Trump is the problem, he is not the answer." "The gentleman that had the response to my letter to the editor missed my point completely, which was that third parties should not be allowed to send people absentee applications by mail. We have somebody that's in charge of that. These are called county election commissions."
"Highway 52 going up Fort Mountain is now a motorcycle racetrack. It's so dangerous. It needs speedbreakers, and I pray that speeding will not be allowed."
