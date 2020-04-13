Today's Forum for April 14

"Kudos to the men from Georgia Power and Dalton Utilities who caught and returned my dog to me. She broke out of her harness at the Shugart and Tibbs roads lights. Thanks to all the people in vehicles who stopped and let us catch her. Bless each of you."
"Thanks to Dalton Utilities for their hard work keeping things going last night. Our power never even blinked!"
"I am very grateful to the local utility employees who worked throughout the night of the twisters to get power restored. We were lucky. Ours was restored before all of the storms had moved out."
"Read Christine Flowers' ‘A final, cruel slap in the face ... ,' then read Dear Abby's ‘Words of encouragement help keep the country’s spirits up.' Instead of saying can Fox News be held responsible for 19 deaths, etc., or so-called medical experts running our country, complaining about telemarketing calls and too many commercials on TV, stop and be thankful and grateful you are well!"
"What has happened to our early warning system that sends calls to cellphones and landlines during emergencies? We used to receive these calls when severe storms and other weather-related events occur. Sunday night we received no calls on our cellphones and only two on our landline. The landline warned of severe storms but no tornado watch or warning in the area. We obviously had tornados in Whitfield and Murray counties and surrounding counties."
"The difference in this outbreak and Pearl Harbor or 9/11 is COVID-19 wasn’t a surprise attack. Trump and Fox News lie and deny the center of the universe. Lock them up."
"I sleep a lot better at night knowing that Joe Biden is the best the Democrats have."
"The SPLOST money can never be kept locally if they keep hiring out of county/state contractors to do the work."
"Where would we be if we had passed the last SPLOST vote? The commissioners would have borrowed the money for all their spendthrift projects. We now have a tremendous shortfall in taxes that would have be used to pay those loans. Kind of like buying a new car right before being laid off of work."
"Shame on the people cynically using this crisis to attack the SPLOST. You don't like public spending, just own it and stop trying to pretend it has anything to do with COVID-19."
"It seems to me like the SPLOST would provide a much-needed boost to the construction industry and provide activities for the public when things get back to normal."
"Are any sushi or Chinese restaurants in Dalton open?"
"The daily number of coronavirus cases in Whitfield County reflects mostly people who were tested because they presented symptoms. There are many more untested people walking around who have the virus, but have experienced minor or no symptoms. If you think you are safe to disregard the social distancing guidelines, because of the relatively small number of confirmed cases, you are playing Russian roulette."
"I don't buy a church's product but I sure do a liquor store's. I enjoyed my Easter Sunday with a nice bottle of cask-strength Kentucky bourbon."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.