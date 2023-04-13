“I don’t know about anyone else but I’m ready for Vanna and Pat on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ to move on. I’m ready for some fresh blood. But they’re like politicians, they want to hang on until the bitter end.”
“Is everybody in Whitfield County crazy? You don’t take a bunch of dogs in the grocery store. I’m sitting in the Walmart parking lot waiting on somebody and it’s just one dog after another going in there. It’s unsanitary. It’s nasty. Don’t put a dog in the buggy in the grocery store. Period.”
“Biden’s method of solving problems: Don’t worry about them.”
“When Donald Trump gets back into office he will reverse everything that Joe Biden has done to the American public, including the electric vehicles.”
“I was at the city park in Chatsworth yesterday and I was admiring the wonderful, bubbling fountain that they have there. Then I remembered, didn’t Dalton once have a wonderful, bubbling fountain? What’s happened to that?”
“I was wondering if anybody knew about the song ‘Red Georgia Clay’ by John Anderson that mentions Dalton, Georgia. I was wondering if anybody knew the history of it.”
“I don’t know why the person keeps putting in the Forum that they want a Target and Publix and another store that I don’t remember down here. It ain’t going to be any different prices if they did come down here. We’ve got enough to service the people of this town as it is.”
“Trump is like a scared cat frightened when it’s backed into a corner. All this cat knows to do is to file a lawsuit.”
“It’s almost May and we are still getting really cold weather. Where is all of that global warming I keep hearing about?”
“If our only two choices for president in 2024 are Trump and Biden this country is in for a world of hurt.”
“I keep reading about how inflation is easing, that grocery prices are coming down, but when I look at my grocery receipts the prices keep skyrocketing.”
“Joe Biden has repeatedly insisted he had no knowledge of Hunter’s business dealings amid dual criminal and congressional investigations into the first son and his family. Biden has also continually denied that he had any involvement with Hunter’s businesses. We now come to find out there’s voicemail evidence, email evidence and now White House evidence where Hunter and his business partners visited over 80 times when Biden was vice president. This is what’s called corruption at its core.”
“While President Biden and his son are over in Ireland tracing their roots and having a good time, who’s footing the bill for Air Force One, Secret Service? Of course, we the taxpayers as he’s out celebrating and we’re suffering an economic crisis.”
“Somebody called the latest mass shooting ‘an act of evil.’ Well, it’s just what lack of gun control will do. This is not some unforeseen consequences of Republican gun legislation.”
