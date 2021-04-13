Today's Forum for April 14

"Skateboarding in a park is not a crime. Neither is 'almost' hitting you. That's why the police didn't do anything. It's a big world, and it's not just yours."
"The 7% of Biden’s infrastructure plan comes from the GOP’s intentionally narrow definition of what is infrastructure. Please listen to something other than Fox; its purpose is to promote the Republican Party, not inform you. But in your heart of hearts, you already know that."
"Your letter made several points, and this lady who responded missed none of them. Your failure to fully make the point you meant to make is not my fault."
"The Braves are going to play 81 games in Georgia. What actually was wrong about playing one more?"
"Yay! Hoping that Will Smith moving production of his movie 'Emancipation' will begin emancipating Georgia taxpayers from the 30% tax credits we provide the movie industry so they can make cheap films. But Smith and other highly paid movie muckety-mucks don't live in Georgia or pay much in Georgia taxes. That's why they sell most of their tax credits to wealthy Georgians who use them to offset their tax burden."
"I got some of those same ballot applications that Charles Hyder was talking about in his letter. When I called the Republicans and asked about it they said, 'We don't have as much money as they do. We can't send you any.'"
"I snorted coffee through my nose when I read that Republicans don't hate."
"How does someone running for Whitfield County commissioner in a runoff get my cellphone number?"
"I've been getting mail for the candidates in the Whitfield County runoff and I don't even live in their district. If someone runs for office, they should at least know who their constituents are."
"To the person out there that critiqued my Stacey Abrams letter, I got a big chuckle out of your use of the word 'tragedy.' The only tragedy that I know of is we have Democrats in a Republican county in a Republican state."
"If you're going up or down on Highway 52 on Fort Mountain and someone is riding your bumper, be it a car or a motorcycle, please use the courtesy pullovers and let them go on by. Just be nice."
"I want to talk about the Braves. People are saying they're going to be in fourth place in the division, well, I think they'll be in fifth place. If they could be any farther down they would be. Maybe when they get in fifth place they'll finally get rid of that general manager and everything. That's my opinion and I'm going to stick to it."
"Dr. Fauci is a public servant and is on the coronavirus task force for the nation. He is called upon by news outlets to make comments, to answer questions and to share his expertise. We still need him."
"The reason that Dr. Fauci’s policies change is because they're based on scientific knowledge, which evolves as more is learned. If you want rigid, unchanging opinions based on self-serving dogma, go to Govs. Kemp and DeSantis."
"I'd like for someone to tell me how and why our president can do anything he wants to do with a stroke of a pen. What is Congress doing? He has no one to report to. Just whatever he wants to do. I want to know someone's comment on how this happens."
