“Hardcore Trump supporters. Now it comes out that the Fox News talking heads were smart enough to know that Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Trump were lying about him winning the election. They just knew that you weren’t. Feeling duped? You should be!”
“It’s almost May and we’re still having cold weather. Did you just move here or what? Every year we have in Southern terms, ‘Dogwood Winter’ and ‘Blackberry Winter,’ when blackberries are in bloom, which is still to come. So it has nothing to do with global warming.”
“Many businesses are having difficulty getting labor. Where is Qcells going to get labor?”
“The only people against electric cars are those that have never driven one.”
“I agree with the other commenter. Dalton needs a fountain. Maybe in the empty spot at Crawford and Hamilton?”
“That was a very interesting comment from the caller asking about John Anderson’s song that mentions Dalton. I had never heard it before, so I went to YouTube and listened to it. Very cool.”
“A big shoutout to Northwest Whitfield High School for going to the outside and finding a top-notch coach for the boys basketball team.”
“Are we ever going to hear the last of these two Tennessee representatives that got thrown out and now they’ve got back in? That’s all that’s on the news. That’s not news anymore. That’s not even interesting to start with. They had their 15 seconds of fame. It’s just ridiculous.”
“I wonder how our local representatives and senator would have voted to expel those two young, Black Democrats from office.”
“I think these digital coupons are discrimination against old folks who don’t have smartphones. It’s discrimination. That’s all it is, plain and simple.”
“Yes, Dalton once had a wonderful, bubbling fountain, but it became a public shower. So it was shut down.”
“It’s amazing that people call the things that go on with Biden and supposedly with his son, they call it corruption. What did they call everything that Trump did and continues to do?”
“The world is on the verge of World War III and the Democrats are concerned with what kind of car we drive, what kind of stove we cook on and how much water our washing machines use. These people are too much for color television. If they had their way, all of us would be living in the Stone Age like Fred and Wilma Flintstone. I’m so glad I won’t be here to see it.”
“In response to the comment made about the lack of gun control, once again, when guns are outlawed only outlaws will have guns.”
“Replacing Pat and Vanna on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ would be worse than what they did to the old ‘Andy Griffith Show’ when they went from black and white to color. It just would not be the same.”
“’Wheel of Fortune’ without Pat and Vanna would be like ‘The Price Is Right’ without Bob Barker or ‘Jeopardy!’ without Alex Trebek — unwatchable.”
