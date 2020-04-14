Today's Forum for April 15

"Thanks to five different families for calls, texts, offers to help and for meals. What a nourishing and caring community. Signed, elderly Rocky Face resident."
"The M.L. King Convenience Center hasn't accepted recycling for several weeks now. Is there anywhere that is still accepting recycling, or do I really have to throw all this away?"
Editor's note: Amy Hartline, the recycling and education program coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority, provided this response:
"Due to worker shortages and the state of emergency, we are experiencing a high volume of residential traffic at our residential drop-off sites. Our current top priority is on managing your perishable or putrescible (subject to decay) waste that can pose a health hazard if not managed properly. As a result, you may experience these obstacles at the convenience centers:
• The recycling containers are full. Please store your recycling at home until a later time when it can be processed properly.
• The pay box or bulky waste is full. Call ahead to your convenience center before hauling bulky waste items to prevent this problem or visit Old Dixie Highway Landfill (4189 Old Dixie Highway).
• We are not accepting tires at this time. Please store the tires until further notice.
Your cooperation and concern for fellow residents and the employees of Whitfield County is appreciated during this time."
"You need to check your phone settings! My phone never stopped warning us!"
"I live in a subdivision near Varnell and I would like to thank the men from North Georgia EMC that got out in the storms we had and got our electricity back online!"
"Not every coronavirus timeline notes that Trump received information about the virus in his late November daily briefings, but all say the word was out on Dec. 31. Weeks were lost before action was taken. Trump needs to admit it, put it behind him and move forward because it's obvious to everyone except those supporters who will believe anything he says or does."
"Why doesn't Dalton have tornado sirens? You'd think between weather and dangerous chemicals going by on the rails we'd have a way to alert citizens of trouble."
"Trump has now stated that he has absolute power and zero responsibility. Should be fun to watch his fans try and square that circle."
"Well, at least we figured out how to stop school shootings."
"Why can we visit the big box stores (Home Depot, Petco, Kroger) but not local restaurants or businesses, even when when we abide by the 6-foot rule? Makes no sense, and our small businesses are paying a huge price and may not be able to ride out the storm. We need to speak up and ask this question. Who can answer? This makes no sense."
"I think the Dalton school board should postpone their meetings until this coronavirus is over because people need to come out and voice their opinion rather than calling it."
"There's no relation between Fox News downplaying the COVID-19 deaths and how many people actually died because of it."
