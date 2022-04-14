“It seems like it’s the Republicans that need to come up with a name besides Trump. He’s the only person that Biden is sure to beat in 2024.”
“You keep asking who can beat Trump? The same person that beat him in 2020. Duh.”
“Judging from the Forum, you’d never know that unemployment is at an all-time low, salaries are rising, the price of gas is dropping and economists are predicting decreasing inflation as the supply chain sorts itself out. Apparently, all this makes President Biden the worst president ever?”
“Just a thought: We could let college football be an elective sport for college-age kids to have some fun, rather than the minors of the NFL. Get all the money out of it, ban TV cameras and team endorsements and lucrative TV contracts, and then we can talk about the purity of the sport.”
“There are individuals in this country that are proven to be above our laws!”
“I just want to thank God that I made it through COVID. Let’s talk about the aftereffects of COVID if anyone had it.”
“’Republicans don’t want a level playing field because they know they can’t win unless they stack the deck.’ That’s a misprint. It should be Democrats.”
“When the county schools were out for spring break, it was actually safe to drive through Varnell on Highway 2 and the Cleveland Highway. Nobody tailgating or trying to run over you. It was like the old days.”
“You can’t watch a TV program anymore. Every five minutes they’ll go to a commercial. Either car care, Namath or J.J. on Social Security or some other scheme to get your money. It’s getting ridiculous.”
“It blows my mind that Democrats just can’t let Trump go. and as far as how many liberals live in Dalton, if you read the Forum every day there are far more comments about how awful Trump is than how many goofs Biden makes.”
“When Ronald Reagan referred to the Soviet Union as the evil empire, he certainly knew what he was talking about. and you know what else? If we had somebody like him in the White House right now this would not be happening.”
“Trump and Putin being buddies has come up in the Forum. That’s the case of a lie being told enough that it becomes the truth.”
“So the Oscars has banned Will Smith for 10 years. Do those people really believe anybody in America cares what they do? The naivete of Hollywood.”
“Will Smith got up and smacked a man who was making fun of his sick wife. I see nothing wrong with that.”
“Does anyone else find it strange that in liberal vernacular ‘evil’ equals ‘dumb or stupid’? Just because Putin is evil, that doesn’t mean that he is not smart. After all, he is said to be the richest man on the planet and he didn’t get that way by being stupid. He is smart and evil.”
“I, too, had an interesting experience at the Cleveland Highway Dollar Tree. I went in and one of the ladies who was just clocking in, who had pretty blue eyes, helped me to find the item I needed and was able to reach high to get it. She treated me just like she would have treated her own mother.”
