“Many thanks to the person ahead of me in the line at Hardee’s on Saturday morning who paid for my breakfast. That warmed this old lady’s heart.”
“If I had acted like these college students are acting when a conservative comes on campus, my dad would’ve pulled me out and I would have been lucky to get to go to night school at Chattanooga State. It’s the parents’ fault for not disciplining their kids when they were small. Spare the rod, spoil the child.”
“Do you think Biden is giving you freedoms or taking your freedoms?”
“Biden took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States, but I don’t think he is.”
“My opinion about sex education in classrooms, let mommy and daddy teach their children about sex. Not in the classroom.”
“I guess Tiger’s looking forward to Augusta next year since he came so close to winning it this year. It’s time for him to ride off into the sunset and stay.”
“While the right isn’t always right, the left generally goes around seeking to be offended while remaining non-comprehending and non-concerned about how offensive their narrative can be.”
“Sure would be nice to have vans that delivered breakfast and lunch meals for seniors in Chatsworth and Dalton.”
“I don’t want to read any more comments in the Forum about people griping about the high cost of food. I went to the Shugart Road Walmart at 8 o’clock Tuesday morning and every single person in two checkout lines was buying enough stuff to feed an army. Apparently they haven’t heard if you go frequently you don’t have to buy as much and you don’t spend as much money at one time.”
“I’m feeling lazy this morning and I don’t think I’m going to mow my lawn. Do I blame that on Democrats, Republicans or higher gas?”
“One of the problems of living in Dalton is noise pollution. The incessant dog barking and leaf blowing needs to stop. The city needs to do something about this. Otherwise, people are going to use the numerous walking trails to walk out of Dalton and never come back. The solution to the dog barking is bark collars. The solution to the leaf blowers is you require mufflers. We beg the City Council to address this serious problem.”
“According to Marjorie Taylor Greene, Trump’s Jan. 6 insurrection — or attempted overthrow of our constitutional and legal government — was only done once. He only did it once. My question is how many brownie points does Donald Trump get for only trying to overthrow our government once?”
“Nobody does crooked politics as good as the Democrats.”
“Nobody does corruption like the Democrats.”
“I was born with nothing and I’ve managed to keep it, most of it, all my life.”
“This is in response to is Dr. Fauci still in favor with the Forum? Yes, he is. He has been a force for calm and leveled science through all of this pandemic. Yay for Dr. Fauci!”
“I would like to turn this around and to every person that voted for Trump ask them what they were possibly thinking about?”
“Regarding the Pennsylvania man that was recently arrested for putting a ‘Biden did this’ decal on a gas pump, they should have been shaking his hand instead of taking him to jail. I guess the person that called him in was probably a Democrat.”
