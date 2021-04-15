Today's Forum for April 16

"For those who aren't aware, Georgia has had voter ID requirements since 1992. That's 29 years. Keep up. That's not what the issues with SB 202 are."
"You have to kick common sense out the back door to criticize the absentee voting provision. If you are able to take your completed ballot to a ballot drop box, you have minimum of 17 days to do it. If you are unable to do that, then it would be foolish to request a ballot so late that it cannot be returned by mail in time to be counted."
"Dr. Fauci made $417,608 in 2019. There is nothing servant about that. By the way, that was the most money paid to any federal employee."
"Fauci changes his mind as often as he changes his underwear. Surely there are other experts in his field of immunology who have equal expertise who can give better guidance."
"Trump was called a dictator for signing executive orders, but it's strange that Biden's not."
"President Biden has wide latitude because Congress has spent generations giving more power to the executive. They can take it back whenever they want, but each side is afraid that they'll have to actually govern when in power."
"To answer the question about how Biden gets away with doing whatever he wants to with a stroke of a pen, that's what happens when you've got one party controlling everything. That's what we've got now. He can pretty well do whatever he wants to."
"I'm replying to the person that said crawl under your bed if you don't want to get out. I don't see that that's a very nice statement. I'm just looking at the fact that I don't want to be a statistic. I think Gov. Kemp has lifted the restrictions too soon because according to the news there are more deaths coming about because people are getting careless. I, for one, prefer to be cautious and careful than to be a statistic."
"This is in response to the caller about Major League Baseball. The Republicans had nothing to do with Major League Baseball's decision, it was the left-wingers."
"I'm a real Republican, conservative voter and I support President Trump 100%."
"I'm a Republican and I would vote for Trump again."
"What has happened to our mail service? Other people are getting my mail, I am getting other people's mail. Can the postal delivery people not read or do they not care? This is not the first time this has happened. I have gotten mail after 7 o'clock in the evening."
"Hats off to the person who put the comment in about waking people up with lawnmowers and weed eaters. I had one in my neighborhood that was mowing the other day at 5:30 a.m. Needless to say, I put a stop to it."
"What the Braves need to do is get in touch with Ted Turner and get him to buy them back."
"Voting is a responsibility, and if you're not going to take that responsibility just don't vote."
"I just want to say a high congratulations to Southeast Whitfield High School for the honor they received. It's nice to know the schools are doing so well."
"When you are driving anywhere, stay under the speed limit. And never pull over for people riding your bumper. If you start that, pulling over is all you will be doing. They need to be nice and get off your bumper."
