Today's Forum for April 16

"I wanted to say thank you to the two fellows who helped me when my car broke down over at the dump on Monday. They really, really gave me a boost and stayed with me. I really appreciate it. They're Good Samaritans and I thank both of you."
"I just wanted to thank the Whitfield County Sheriff's deputy who paid for our lunch on Monday going through the drive-thru at KFC. It was great and we certainly appreciate the gesture. Thanks so much."
"I don't know who my paper carrier is, but I was so glad to see the list of those who are working to make sure we get our newspaper daily. I just want to call out everybody's name and say thank you so much. My husband looks forward to that every morning and I do the crossword puzzle, so thank you so much."
"I can do two things at once. I can be grateful I'm well, no thanks to Fox or Trump. While they were downplaying the virus, I self-quarantined. I can also hold Fox and Trump accountable for not doing their jobs, i.e., telling the truth and protecting the American people."
"The folks who suddenly don't want to play the blame game are usually the folks who don't want to be accountable."
"I have solved all my scam calls. I have unplugged my landline phone connection and only have my router connected. Still pay the same!"
"Can the reporters doing the coronavirus daily report also add how many are hospitalized and how many are being treated from home?"
Editor's note: The state Department of Public Health reports how many people have been hospitalized statewide, but does not include the statistics for each hospital. Our local hospitals do not release that information either. No state agencies are reporting the number of people being treated at home for COVID-19.
"I find it refreshing that President Trump is ridding our government of deep state bureaucrats."
"For those looking for a good book to read about leadership in a time of crisis, I highly recommend 'The Splendid and The Vile' by Erik Larson."
"What kind of la la land is John Micek living in? All presidents have appointed and hired 'yes men' to serve at their discretion. Cronyism exists on all government levels, not just with Trump. Listening to the intelligence community is one reason we are where we are. Time for the paper to get rid of this Pennsylvania crew (Micek, Flowers and Polman) and get some more diversity."
"Trump is the only president who has ever had his name printed on an IRS-issued check, even though the credit for the stimulus checks belongs to Congress, not him. The Treasury disputes that it has caused delays in issuing the checks, but it’s reported that several Treasury employees have stated that printing his name will delay them by weeks. It means that people who don’t have the money to pay for food will just have to go hungry. What else does this man have to do before his supporters come to their senses?"
"All I want is for this virus to be over so we can go out and mingle with our friends, visit, go back to church and do things of that nature. I'm not concerned about going out to eat."
"I long for the days when the worst things I had to worry about were train whistles and daylight savings time."
"I think the Forum readers that spew all of these incorrect ideas from the liberal media all have willed blindness."
