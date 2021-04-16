Today's Forum for April 17-18

"SK Innovations credited Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff with saving the $2.7 billion battery plant deal and 2,600 jobs here in Georgia despite Gov. Kemp’s GOP meddling."
"Govs. Kemp, DeSantis and Abbott are trying to preserve what is left of our life by trying to instill normalcy despise Fauci's raves."
"Thank you, John Micek, for your insightful stats that reveal what Americans want from their president. Infrastructure repair and expansion is desperately needed, along with the jobs it will provide. I wish we could come together as Americans and step back from the party divide."
"Citizens who are still complaining about ballot drop boxes being in secure locations must not have read about the problems in the 2020 election. California and Massachusetts had drop boxes set on fire, and Florida and Virginia had ballots stolen from boxes. A whole drop box was reported stolen in Bend, Oregon. Safeguarding ballot drop boxes seems like a no-brainer."
"Am I the only one wondering why the chamber of commerce has gone into the annual video production business? Can anyone on the chamber board articulate the benefit? Businesses don't make business decisions based on feel-good videos."
"Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert were the lone two members to vote against a bill that would reauthorize the National Marrow Donor Program, which matches bone marrow donors and cord blood units with patients who have leukemia and other diseases. The bill passed 415-2."
Editor's note: According to Newsweek, "In a statement, Rep. Greene's spokesman Nick Dyer said: 'Nothing in this bill prevents the funding of aborted fetal tissue by taxpayers. It opens the door for the NIH (National Institutes of Health) to use this bill to research the remains of babies who were murdered in the womb.'" Boebert told Newsweek, "This bill added hundreds of millions of dollars to the national debt, while not receiving a CBO (Congressional Budget Office) score or going through the committee process."
"So, you boycott Coca-Cola, I decide to support them by drinking Coca-Cola. Do you see how that works? It’s like Chick-fil-A all over."
"The people of Murray and Whitfield county are so jealous that Trump lost that they want to get Brad Raffensperger to resign. Trump lost fair and square, so get over it.''
"The Republican Party is censuring three elected officials for doing their jobs? Sheesh. Get over it. They knowingly committed career suicide to do the right thing. Why would they do that unless the elections were actually free and fair just like they were proven to be? Give them an award, not a censure. By the way, they probably had a good laugh over being censured by Greeneland."
"I was saddened to see the headline article in the April 16, 2021, Daily Citizen-News. The local GOP to censure politicians of their own party for doing their jobs is very sad. The local GOP apparently believes the Republican Party is Donald Trump. They have made him into a monarch. I thought the USA broke away from having a king in 1776. It saddens me to see so many people believe we should go back to what we fought so hard to leave."
"So the Whitfield County Republican Party has just gone completely off the rails, huh?"
