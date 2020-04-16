Today's Forum for April 17

"I am just wondering if the man that wrote in a few weeks ago about his bed-ridden wife, the disabled veteran, if they were ever able to get hand sanitizer or anything else they need. I know of several other people that were trying to find this out but they've not been able to give me any information. I am really concerned about them and it would give me peace of mind if I knew they got help. If they didn't, can you please post something in the Forum if they can send you their phone number. It just really weighs heavily on my heart that this elderly couple needs help."
"In light of the current economic situation, grandparents and parents would be wise to buy the next generation 'The Total Money Makeover' by Dave Ramsey. No matter what your income, people should have been better prepared. This debt-ridden mentality needs to be addressed."
"Sean Hannity is a college dropout who painted houses before he became a professional purveyor of discord. If you are taking his advice on coronavirus, or anything else, for that matter, you probably won’t like the outcome."
"Stacey Abrams, who refuses to just go away, now says she would accept an offer to be Joe Biden’s running mate, adding that she would be excellent for the position and also stating apparently 'I’m a really good loser.'"
"The one thing I was hoping everyone would get out of this terrible crisis would be family unity. Play with your children and enjoy the time together if you are not able to go to work. We get wrapped up in our jobs and other activities and forget how much our family needs us."
"I am a senior and appreciate what the stores are doing to help us shop for necessary things and avoid the mobs. I think seniors deserve some slack when it comes to these things and applaud the stores for being considerate to us. However, there are a lot of people who ignore this time set aside for us and I say that they should not come in in their tight workout clothes to shop. My heart ain’t going to take it. Give us our allotted hour — y’all have the rest of the day."
"The king put his name on your stimulus check. It’s our money, not his. We got rid of one king, now time to get rid of this wannabe."
"As a fellow IT guy, if it takes weeks to add a name to a check then I want that job."
"I think it should be required to put storm shelters in mobile home parks. The loss of life and damage to these homes was tragic and so devastating. There should be a place they can go when the storms get to this point. Everyone there deserves safety, and I can’t think of a single, better way taxpayer' or mobile home park developers' dollars could be spent."
"Since local schools are ending five days early this academic year, are teachers not being paid for those five days?"
"There are two certainties in life. One is the people who are bashing Fox News are the people who only get their information from CNN. And No. 2, the people who are bashing Donald Trump are the people who voted for Hillary Clinton. Those two facts are inevitable. Look it up."
"Talking about no tuition increase at Dalton State, I think if a student attends a school continuously for their four years their incoming rate should be the same rate as when they graduate in four years. Just a thought."
"I hope I can find it refreshing come November when they finally boot Trump from office."
