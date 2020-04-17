Today's Forum for April 18

"The students are ending five days early. The teachers will still be working. We have placement meetings, grades, paperwork up to the eyeballs and a long list of other things that must be done. Now it’s just complicated by the fact that we have no buildings to work in, or tools and equipment to work with. But don’t worry! Though there have been weeks worth of hours I’ve worked in my career that I have not been paid for, there has yet to be a day when I’ve been paid to do nothing."
"Thursday at a local hardware store, I had to pick up a new filter for our HVAC. A female with three small kids was walking around the store with no mask, and no idea of social distancing as first her son came to my side as I was looking at something and then here she comes with the other two kids. Why do people have to be so ignorant and unconcerned for other's safety? They posed a danger to themselves and to me."
"It is not a surprise that the number of people testing positive in Whitfield County is increasing like it is. People, it doesn’t take the whole family to go buy groceries! What about the seriousness of this do people not understand?"
"Sean Hannity may not have graduated from college, yet he has more intelligence and common sense than any liberal Ivy League college graduate."
"The Republicans said if I voted for Hillary it would be a disaster. Well, I voted for Hillary and it has been a disaster — 32,000 dead and counting."
"It is so sad that a mother, father and son are gone at the same time. May God comfort their loved ones."
"I saw my favorite doctor today, Dr. Sherrill and his two handsome grandsons helping in Murray County. It made my day."
"To the person who thinks that there’s only two sources for information in the world, Fox News or CNN, you are terribly mistaken. Particularly now, when my family’s lives may depend on it, I consume information from dozens of vetted sources, local, state, national and international, every day, and I don’t need the blathering windbags on TV to assist me in deciphering what I consume. Donald Trump is, undoubtedly, the most dangerous president in our country’s history."
"Fox downplays the virus. Fox fans feel more comfortable going out. One infected Fox fan infects anywhere from one to 50 people, depending on where he goes. They don’t know it, so they go to other places and infect more people. So, unless Dr. Fauci says there’s no correlation between Fox downplaying the virus and the infection rate, I’m going to go with common sense rather than an anonymous Forum caller."
"The Lakeshore Community Garden is a great place to socially distance while planting your favorite vegetables and flowers. Plots are available for rent at $20 per year. For more information, contact the county Extension office at (706) 278-8207."
"The word hero is used very loosely these days. They ain't heroes, they are just glory seekers."
"I'm surprised at the number of people blaming the president for not acting fast enough to the coronavirus. He was acting on the information that he had at the time. China wasn't releasing any information and was trying to cover it up, so that caused the epidemic to spread further. President Trump had nothing to do with that."
