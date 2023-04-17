“Is anyone surprised that Marjorie Taylor Greene is supporting the guy that leaked documents from the Pentagon? What has she done for Georgia? Can anyone name a single thing?”
“What a great, red letter week for Republicans. Their hero, Donald J. Trump, just gushing with his feelings for the leaders of Russia, China and, of course, North Korea. He says they are wonderful leaders and extremely smart. and then, his No. 1 cheerleader and best bud, Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham are green with envy. Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying the young man who dumped classified documents on the web did nothing wrong. Yes, sir, a proud week indeed.”
“Pat Sajak is a flash in the pan compared to the real O.G., Chuck Woolery.”
“The talking heads at Fox News are falling into line about who won the last presidential election most likely because they were threatened to be taken off the air.”
“I find it amazing that no one has a problem with paddle boarding at Haig Mill. My guess is there will be more people in the water than on their boards.”
“I love college football. I’m a lifelong fan of Georgia, but this transfer portal is getting ridiculous.”
“If Republicans had disrupted the Tennessee legislature by marching around with bullhorns and chants they would have been called ‘insurrectionists.’ The same label would apply if they had marched around inside Florida’s statehouse chanting, screaming and showering the legislators with paper thrown from the gallery. But since they were Democrats, well, they are just claiming their constitutional right to dissent.”
“Some writer disparaged the supposed ‘15 minutes of fame’ of those expelled in Tennessee. No, racism has been around at least since 1865 and gun control will be with us until Republicans stop allowing outlaws and the mentally unstable to buy or have guns. Time is of the essence even when some people want it to stand still.”
“California has mandated that by 2035 every new vehicle sold in the state must be zero-emission. There are no zero-emission vehicles. They are just outsourcing the emissions to the power-generating sources necessary to charge said vehicles’ batteries.”
“The only thing that is going to be woke in my house is when I’m woken up. and by the way, you will not find that word in the Oxford English Dictionary, the ultimate authority of the English language, published in Oxford, England.”
“Those who are for taking up guns don’t know the meaning of tyranny.”
“I vote to expel all old, gray-haired politicians in every state because they stand for nothing. They are just in the way.”
“I would like to go ahead and put my name on the list for a parking spot at the new Olive Garden in Dalton.”
“I really hate to call and complain, but I just feel like it’s very inappropriate when our comics such as ‘Crabgrass’ this past weekend refer to expelling intestinal gas, better known as flatulence, while trying to be funny. It’s neither appropriate or funny for adults or children. My grandchildren like to read the comics, so surely we can do better than ‘Crabgrass.’ I would like to have a comic strip that doesn’t refer to bodily functions.”
“Go Braves!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.