“Mr. Micek could have stopped at ‘Republicans unleash a cynical attack’ and would have neatly summed up every major ‘issue’ the right has pretended to care about since Nixon.”
“Wait, the Whitfield County commission has just been sitting on $20 million rather than spend it to improve the community? This is why you never elect libertarians.”
“You want to make America great again? We need to start at home. Look around at all the violence, scamming and so on, and you will know what I mean.”
“President Biden has again delayed repayment of student loans. Democrats have indicated they want those loans wiped out completely. Why stop there? Why not also include car loans, home loans and credit card debt? That would buy way more votes.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene just lost one voter who chose to throw his life away by joining the armed services. Sometimes doing things that may not make you rich or famous are still good for the country. Leave it to someone who has never served anything but themselves to think service to this great country is throwing their lives away.”
“If you really want to be fair, stop allowing girls to come in and compete in boys sports. I mean, fair is fair. As long as girls are allowed to play boy baseball, football, wrestling and other boys sports it’s hard to explain away not allowing boys to play girl sports. As they say, suck it up, buttercup.”
“I can’t believe so many people pack arenas to watch professional wrestling. It’s about the most fake thing I’ve ever saw, it don’t even deserve to be called a sport.”
“Want to help Ukrainians and by proxy the rest of Europe and the rest of the world? Stop voting for Putin fan boys and apologists.”
“Letting mommy and daddy teach sex education is why so many women don’t know the first darned thing about their bodies and get pregnant at 15. Daddy doesn’t want to think of his little girl like that and mommy isn’t necessarily well informed on the particulars of thorough sex education. That’s why we employ educators.”
“There is an entire industry devoted to sending conservatives to college campuses to harass students until they get a reaction they can edit to make themselves look like the good guy. The parents aren’t the problem. It’s the Republican victimization-media complex.”
“Democrats are hoping to see a repeat of the 2012 presidential election in 2024. Obama was unpopular, and Republicans were so sure of victory they didn’t bother to vote.”
“It’s time to have an age limit for president and members of Congress.”
“Five years ago, I asked this beautiful woman if she would go to dinner with me. Last summer, I asked her to be my wife. She said no both times.”
“If we can allow a crook like Donald Trump to be our president, then MLB can induct Pete Rose into the Hall of Fame.”
“Putting stickers on other people’s property is called vandalism, in case you didn’t know.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.