“One thing Marjorie Taylor Greene is doing for the state of Georgia: She is representing the loyal opposition (there is one, believe it or not).”
“Like a week-old fish, something rotten usually begins smelling at the head. With that in mind, the comment about old, gray-haired politicians would certainly hold true for Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden. and they stand in the way so the liberal agenda can be passed.”
“The Chinese government needs to find something to do all day besides criticize the U.S. They’re beginning to sound like a bunch of little old ladies at a quilting bee.”
“Thank you for the uplifting story of Ken Hilliard. Allow me to add that when he was principal, North Whitfield Middle School was recognized as a National School of Excellence.”
“I heard a reporter for a conservative media outlet today refer to the attitude of big city politicians towards crime in that they coddle the criminals and ignore the victims as ‘depraved indifference.’ Lordy help us. If that’s not hitting the nail on the head I don’t know what is.”
“I encourage everybody to go out to Burr Park this Saturday. They’re having the bacon and barbecue fest. They’ll have bands and food trucks. Nana’s going to be out there selling homemade fried pies and banana bread and they’ll have other vendors there.”
“The trees get in the way of seeing the forest in the Forum.”
“Democracy should be about free and open exchange of ideas to try to resolves issues. Bullhorns and fist-pumping will not resolve anything. The issues are simply forgotten as each side tries to make the other side look bad. We the people are the ultimate losers in a two-party system that has become nothing but a de facto civil war.”
“For those who are still clamoring for a Publix in Dalton, I wish you would go to the Publix in Fort Oglethorpe or Chattanooga and check the prices. and if you still want a Publix, you’re better off moving there.”
“Think for a minute of the broken and absurd world that we live in when we have to even consider the idea of a bulletproof table in our schools. That is not the answer.”
“I am a senior citizen, mother and grandmother. My children and grandchildren when they went to school we never had to worry a thing about any of these guns being brought in, children being shot and killed. It was so easy to send your kids to school and relax and know that they were going to be taken care of and come home safely. That’s the way it should be now. I don’t know what’s wrong with people this day and time.”
“I’ve said it once before and I’ll say it again, I’ve seen a lot of presidents all the way back to Nixon. The biggest mistake this country ever made was putting Obama in the White House.”
“Instead of nanny states banning TikTok, parents should actually be parents and keep their kids off the app. Or better yet, keep their kids off social media completely. It’s a cesspool.”
