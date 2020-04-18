Today's Forum for April 19

"The president of the United States is encouraging citizens to 'liberate' themselves from duly elected positions of government/governors in three states? In the U.S. that is done at the voting booth. He’s inciting riotous conditions. He stated earlier this week that he, as president, has absolute power. If ever there was a time to implement the 25th Amendment, this is it. Why are lawmakers standing by and not using their sworn oaths of office to protect and uphold the Constitution? He is obviously unfit to lead."
"Concerning opening everything back up, since I’m a Democrat, I would encourage all of you Republicans to go ahead and do what Dr. Trump, Dr. Hannity, Dr. Limbaugh and Dr. Ingraham tell you to do. As for me, I plan on being around to vote, come November."
"As someone said earlier, the president did not provide the stimulus money, Congress did. Plus it’s not Trump’s money. It’s ours, the taxpayers. For him to want to hold up checks to people who are desperately hurting so his name can be put on checks is just another indication of how egocentric he is."
"To the person downing Sean Hannity: 1. Do you have to have a college degree to be smart? 2. What is wrong with being a house painter and working as a laborer, are we deplorable? 3. What gives you the right to criticize the millions who trust what we hear and decide for ourselves what to believe even if it is not your way of thinking? However, I understand that liberals think they are the only people with a brain."
"Trump is being blamed for not shutting the country much sooner. Now they are saying he does not have the authority to do that. He cannot be responsible for things he has no authority over."
"I don’t like wasteful public spending, but it is blind ignorance to think that a SPLOST tax is a good idea at this time. Stop being so selfish. Shame on you."
"Listen. COVID-19 is serious. It has the potential to wipe out our oldest populations. Our older mothers, fathers, grandmothers, grandfathers and many more people we care about. It is your right to not care about yourself. It is not your right to endanger the life of others, perhaps you own family. Get your information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. Stay away from others. Wear something over your nose and mouth if you go out. Wash everything you have on if you've been out. Please, for all our sakes, do not listen to politicians or rebel rousers about this killer. Pray. Vote."
"Dr. Phil is not a medical doctor. He has never been a medical doctor. If you want to listen to him for medical advice, you just may end up dead. Good luck."
"I agree. I don't think the entire family needs to go to the grocery store. I have been to the store on many occasions and I have seen families with five and six kids with them. I mean, it's like a big deal to go to the grocery store. I think it would be better and less crowded if they would leave their children at home. I'm sure there is someone that could stay with them and keep them there long enough for the mother or the father to go to the grocery store. It just makes sense. Children, they run everywhere, they're really in the way in the stores. They're excited. I guess it's because they're out and about. I think they should leave the little ones at home."
