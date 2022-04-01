“Today’s a great day to check your voter registration status or register to vote for the first time! Be ready to make your voice heard for the primaries, runoffs and midterms.”
“Thank you to the Dalton City Council and Whitfield County Board of Commissioners for increasing the library’s funding. I completely agree with Steve Farrow in continuing to increase the library’s funding to get the per capita spending up to neighboring counties. This will bring in the young professionals and families that we so need in the Whitfield/Dalton area. Thank you so much for doing that. I appreciate it.”
“Ah, those statistics that can push a narrative but leave out some data. The Forum commenter who focused on Germany’s reduction in coal use didn’t mention use of natural gas, also a fossil fuel, nor that pesky situation that reduces green energy production when the wind doesn’t blow. Here’s the 2021 data for Germany’s power production: 41% from green energy sources, 44% from fossil fuels and 12% from nuclear. Watch for fossil fuel usage to increase due to the Ukraine situation.”
“From memory, here are Biden’s gaffes during his European visit. When asked by a reporter what would happen if Putin should use chemical weapons in Ukraine he said we would respond in kind; at the end of his speech in Poland he said Putin must not remain in power; when meeting with U.S. troops he spoke about when they are in Ukraine. The White House quickly walked back these comments and continues to assure us that what Biden said isn’t what Biden meant.”
“To those who think that Trump and Putin are afraid of each other, half of that statement is true. Trump desired to please Putin so much that he downplayed the importance of NATO for Putin’s benefit. He also took Putin’s word over that of his own intelligence staff in regards to the election interference. Putin is not afraid of Trump in the least. Watch some news reports other than Fox.”
“Whether or not Putin is a genius, Eastern Europe is a mess with its hodgepodge of countries and no responsible leadership.”
“It seems there are a lot of people in this area who know more about the economy, fossil fuels and foreign affairs than the president does. I just don’t understand why their names are not on the ballot when it comes election time.”
“What I want Putin to send is the video from D.J. Trump’s last visit to Moscow and the notes from the private meeting in Helsinki.”
“To all those Forum nation commenters who say they are afraid of what’s happening to our country, or a certain politician, or group of politicians. If you have a Bible, it has the phrase ‘fear not’ in it 365 times. Pick up the Bible and read to the first ‘fear not’ and put it down. Tomorrow pick it up and read to the next ‘fear not.’ Keep that up for a year and you will have read the Bible in one year and hopefully not be afraid of politicians anymore.”
“If I was as liberal a thinking person as some of the people who comment in the Forum, I would be in some place like Atlanta, Savannah or Charlotte where I would have other people that think like I do. They would have to be miserable in a right-wing town like Dalton. Oh well, evidently it must not faze people.”
“Baseball is almost here!”
