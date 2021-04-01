Today's Forum for April 2

"For all the folks whining and yelping about voter 'restrictions' in Georgia's new law, please read the bill. It is only 98 pages long and is easily understandable. Each part of the law that was changed is for a good reason. The only restrictions are to would-be cheaters."
"I'm not sure who needs to hear this but I know a few of you do. Trump will never be president again, not in a month, not in August and not in 2024. It is beyond time to let it go."
"The criticism Trump received nonstop from day one for everything he tried to do was all over the news, locally and nationally, especially the immigrants entering the U.S. and being separated from their children. There are thousands of children entering the U.S. packed in holding centers. When they were separated during Trump’s administration, it was stated that they were put in cages and what a monster he was. Same holding areas now as it was then, the only difference is there are thousands more so what does that make Biden? Way to go! Us taxpayers are going to foot the bill on this, and taxes are going up!"
"Haig Mill Park is an awesome place. I only wish it were paved. It’s difficult for those of us with bad knees to traverse the rocks, and impossible for people in wheelchairs. Moms with strollers would probably love to be able to take babies for a long walk, too. I think we should make the park as accessible as possible."
"I am so glad to know whoever's in charge of West Hill Cemetery has put a stop to putting all the stuff on the graves. It is looking so much better. I just hope they continue to enforce those rules."
"I agree completely with the person that said if the government can mail me a tax bill without needing to see my ID, I should be able to mail them a ballot without needing to show my ID."
"The government has your ID. And they don't share it with anyone."
"Thank you Hamilton Medical Center for taking such good care of my 104-year-old mother. Over the weekend she was in the hospital. All doctors, nurses, LNPs, everyone treated her like a queen. Thank you again Hamilton Medical Center for being so nice."
"Don't believe what you read in the paper about Amazon being a good place to work. A friend of mine got a job with them and she lasted one day. She said it was more work in that one day than she had ever done before in two months."
"If you are one of the people who refuses to wear a mask, contrary to what you may believe, it’s you and others like you who are prolonging the amount of time that the rest of us have to wear them."
"A lot of the people in the Forum have been begging the commissioners to mandate masks. That only affects the people that want to be affected by it."
"If you're out there in Forum Land, please get a vaccine as soon as you can get one. I don't know about you, but I don't want to spend the rest of my life wearing a mask and staying 6 feet away from people."
"If all of the Republicans that voted in November had voted in January instead of sitting at home watching television, there would be no Democratic victories in Georgia and the Democratic Party in Georgia knows that. That's why they're going to such extreme measures to ensure that they remain in power."
