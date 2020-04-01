Today's Forum for April 2

"You can quit Facebook anytime."
"I know you can use a paper towel to touch restroom door handles. I'm questioning why such an impractical design exists in the first place. By having doors that swing outward, you can open it with your foot instead. Better yet are the restrooms that eliminate doors altogether. Either would eliminate the wasteful, filthy necessity of using a paper towel (if the restroom even has them)."
"If a bathroom lacks paper towels, use a piece of toilet paper to open the door on your way out."
"To the commenter who wants me to pray for Trump: For the sake of the futures of my children and grandchildren, I’m praying every day for Trump and all of the swing state Republican senators to be defeated in November."
"I pray that the president has the humility to step down and let someone qualified handle this crisis. Is that good enough for you?"
"Let’s shut the whole country down, let’s show everyone what socialism looks like."
"What did the Democrats do back in January about the COVID-19 virus? Never mind, I know they were busy with their impeachment scam."
"I know a lot of people are sheltering in place in Dalton and Whitfield County but there is also a large group still working. With a population of over 100,000 and with 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 I think we, as a whole, are doing well at following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to avoid this virus."
"I really do try to find something to brag about on our president. But when his No. 1 concern is him and his numbers there is just no place to say anything good. Please Trump, stop trying to tell us you know more than the scientists. And your TV ratings being higher than 'The Bachelor' is not what is important. And now that many stations are stopping showing you live those numbers will decline again."
"These Trump lovers need a vacation in Albany, Georgia, to learn the truth."
"Some of the carpet mills refuse to close because of the COVID-19 because they have no confirmed cases, but if you wait until you have a confirmed case, and you have 50 employees and those 50 go home to their families, then how many cases do you have? Experts are saying between 100,000 and 240,000 could die. So this is serious business. Which is more important to you owners, the sale of some carpet or the lives of your employees?"
"Thank you, Ina Fay Manly, for your clear message in your letter to the editor, ‘The clabber of human kindness,' on Wednesday. The bashing and hateful comments in the Forum have to stop. And this isn’t an April Fools' joke. It’s really sad to think that people can be so hateful!"
"I was also at Lowe’s on Monday. They had marks on the floor at the cash register to help keep people spaced apart. Seemed to me everyone was doing their best to follow the guidelines."
"I have decided to take the caller's advice about saying negative things about our Great Leader and his Republican minions. I certainly don’t want to offend anyone with my snarky remarks. Happy April Fools' Day!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.