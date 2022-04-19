“Based on the people in this country, what difference would it make if the Russian people were provided access to fact-based news?”
“Let’s see ... why I voted for Trump: I was thinking about secure borders, no longer being energy dependent upon other nations, affordable gas and grocery prices, supply chain mostly intact, warp speed for the COVID vaccines, fixing the broken educational system, the possible beginnings of a socialist state, respect, if not fear, from other countries. He seemed to have a workable plan for America. Whether or not he was ‘presidential’ was the last thing on my mind.”
“It is somehow not surprising that Mr. Wingfield blames inflation on the working class being treated too well, rather than being the obvious consequence of relentlessly shoving jobs and manufacturing offshore in search of profits. When the ‘just in time’ supply chain collapses, it takes a while to get started again. Couple that with high oil prices due to Russia’s insanity, and here we are. ‘People didn’t get financially devastated by the pandemic’ isn’t even in the top 10 reasons.”
“I’m tired of all these commercials about Medicare. It comes through the mail. Next thing you know they’ll be sending smoke signals or pony express to tell you about it. Enough’s enough!”
“Wait! The Whitfield County Commission has not ‘just been sitting on $20 million rather than use it to improve the community.’ Only $10 million has been received to date and about $9 million has been allocated after receiving citizen input on county needs. and only so many projects can be properly managed at one time. No, I’m not a member of the commission nor do I work for the county government but I pay attention.”
“To the person that commented about the Omega XL commercial, yeah, it might be a little long, but you want to talk about a long commercial? Try listening to that CarShield every time you flip a channel. That goes on and on and on and on.”
“In response to you RINO, anti-Trumpers, I’ll take a mean tweet any day over $4 a gallon gas.”
“Donald Trump may not have been the best president ever, but I can tell the two worst presidents we’ve ever had: Barack Obama and Biden.”
“To you people that keep hollering sales tax is the most fair tax. So you’re telling me that Shaw, Mohawk and Engineered Floors pay no property tax. Everybody living in $3 and $4 million homes pays no property tax. Me, living in my $85,000 home, pays no property tax. But then everyone pays exactly the same for their food and their doctors and their power bills and their water even though you’re making Social Security and the other one is making $5 million a year. That’s fair? Wake up.”
“Just think, if Trump could get elected one more time as president, those six or seven liberals that call in and dominate the Forum every day could have something to do for the next 10 years.”
“I’m a Republican and I voted for Trump twice but I think he would get beat worse this time than the other time. I would like to see Ron DeSantis or Mike Pence run.”
“Does anyone in Dalton still sell Dixie Crystal sugar or Danish wedding cookies?”
