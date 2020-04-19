Today's Forum for April 20

"Yes, China lied — and Trump chose to believe them over his own advisors. I don't get to vote on President Xi in November. I do get to vote on President Trump."
"If you really want to know what’s going on in the world you should seek out credible media sources who report factual, sourced news, and don’t used loaded words to appeal to your emotions, which will exclude Fox News, MSNBC and CNN."
"The media has latched onto these handful of protestors, many who are brandishing guns for some reason, who are demanding their states and the country be reopened immediately. With the media's obsession with covering any story with discord or controversy, you would think 90% of Americans are in favor of reopening right now. You couldn't be more wrong. The majority of people are reasonable, and see that the stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders are working. We must continue to flatten the curve."
"Dr. Phil is nothing more than an entertainer. And a rather lame one, at that."
"In 2016 Sean Hannity told the New York Times, 'I never claimed to be a journalist.' That is the most honest statement the man has made to date."
"To the person who said that there is nothing wrong with being a house painter, in reference to Sean Hannity, I agree, but I wouldn’t want a house painter performing a medical procedure on me. He knows about as much about journalism as he does about brain surgery."
"Trump would do anything to jumpstart the economy because he is losing too much money, regardless of how many lives are lost. Most people that are dying are elderly, so their passing would save on Social Security and disability checks."
"It only takes one person to shop for necessities so please be considerate and keep the recommended distance from others. So many are just milling around town shopping, wearing no masks and not distancing themselves. Just because it’s curbside doesn’t mean you don’t have to keep your distance. Children shouldn’t be out and about. They are like a Petri dish. Their germy hands touching everything and go everywhere. Be smart, people. Take care of your children and leave them home with a responsible adult. Your shopping trip will go much faster."
"I saw a couple of elderly people with two children going into Lowe’s, they were all wearing mask. This is insane, children have no business going into a store at this time. One of the adults, and I use this term loosely, should have stayed home with the kids or at least waited in the car. And yes, there was a line waiting to get inside."
"It appears that Trump is enjoying the daily limelight of his COVID-19 campaign rallies, even remarking that his ratings are better than 'The Bachelor.' Could it be that, by his inaction, he is intentionally prolonging the pandemic to perpetuate the chaos in order to disrupt the November elections?"
"I keep getting these large, expensive looking cardboard flyers in the mail with President Trump's picture on them. It says something about running for a congressional seat in Georgia. He doesn't even live in Georgia. Can he do that if he was once married to someone from here? Can he be POTUS and a Georgia congressional representative at the same time?"
