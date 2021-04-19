Today's Forum for April 20

"Don't dictators also sign orders with the stroke of a pen? Just wondering."
"Republicans will literally destroy their own chosen public servants and then die on their own swords, rather than ever admit there was no fraud in the presidential election."
"Americans won’t pick tomatoes in the hot sun. Good to see Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock working on the Farm Workforce Modernization Act. Georgia’s farmers hired more than 27,600 migrant workers last year. Cut the H-2A paperwork."
"Come election time Mr. Raffensperger will be going somewhere. Most likely he will be going home."
"If you don’t feel that it’s safe to go outside then you can stay home. You don’t have to hide under the bed. Don’t try to force everyone else to comply with your fears."
"If Pennington reallocates the funds from the SPLOST that were to be spent replacing the rec center to build an aquatics center, he will definitely jeopardize future SPLOSTs. Can he legally do this?"
Editor's note: No. SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) money can only be spent on projects listed on the SPLOST referendum.
"Thanks to the Daily Citizen-News for writing just what I was feeling when I read the article about SPLOST funds that were supposed to be spent for a new recreation center are now being transferred to an aquatics center. When the red light at North Oaks was promised I voted for the SPLOST but that project too was postponed. That is the last SPLOST I’ve voted for! I thought you had to use SPLOST funds for projects determined prior to it passing. Remember this when another SPLOST is brought up!"
"When did the city of Dalton plan on informing the public it was not going to rebuild the John Davis Recreation Center? When did Mayor Pennington plan on sharing his change of plans with the rest of the City Council?"
"If Dalton City Council member Tyree Goodlett read the Daily Citizen-News he would know the current plan is to renovate the John Davis Rec Center, not rebuild it. But now that he does know, this taxpayer would appreciate knowing why he thinks spending $8.5 million on a new building vs. renovating the building is the right thing to do."
"If you think it's a tragedy that Democrats live in this so-called red state and county, you should know, we have always been here and we always will be."
"For those of you who don’t check out the Constitution, you should know by now the purpose of the Second Amendment was not to give citizens the 'right to bear arms.' Actually, it says the government cannot infringe on the right that you have to keep and own them."
"The first 70 days of our current presidency is a disaster, but hold on, the remaining four years are going to be an even rougher ride. You Biden supporters aren't posting very much about all the great things he's doing. Hope y’all are happy he’s not tweeting mean things."
"The reader who said Dr. Fauci was on a learning curve regarding coronavirus. I'm not sure I'll still be around when he finally gets around to figuring it out. In the meantime, I think I'll find someone who already knows what's going on with that disease."
