Today's Forum for April 21

"It’s not Hannity’s intelligence that is in question. It’s his integrity. Actually, even that’s not in question. He has none. I’ve watched enough videos to know that, like the president, he says whatever is politically expedient, with no regard for what he has said in the past."
"The problem with cable news bias is believing the world works a certain way completely because you are along the same lines on the political spectrum as the commentators, like Sean Hannity or Rachel Maddow as examples. Agendas are funny things. I’ve come to get my non-local news more and more from ABC News online while still watching Chris Wallace on Sundays."
"To the person that was criticizing Sean Hannity for not having a background that was suitable for newscasting, Obama was qualified to be president by being a community organizer."
"Get your timeline right. Trump was warned about the virus in late November and then wasted weeks, hoping it would go away on its own."
"Some of our local carpet mill shipping departments as part of their coronavirus guidelines are not allowing truck drivers to use the restroom, and in some cases not even allowing them to enter the building. As if somehow their employees are not able to bring in the virus. Explain to me how not allowing a truck driver, male or female, to use the restroom is going to prevent the spread of the virus. This is not only degrading but they have lost a sense of human decency."
"I want to give a big bunch of kudos to the station one staff at Ridgewood Manor Health and Rehabilitation. I visited my husband (through the window) there today and he is well-groomed and content as can be. Every one of the workers, nurses, CNAs, administrative staff, housekeepers, cooks and anyone else I may have left out deserve a huge thank you for their diligence in maintaining the well-being of their patients in these trying times. I know it's never easy and, now that I think of it, it's probably easier now without all the family members coming through. God bless you everyone!"
"People need to leave teachers alone. Teachers more than earn their money. They teach presidents, vice presidents, everything you could think of. It's the teachers who teach our children. They don't get paid enough in the first place. So if by some miracle they get a day off with pay, God bless them. Now get off the teachers' backs."
"Trump tried to set himself up as an absolute power, ignoring the Constitution. When called on the carpet and corrected, he acted like a 3-year-old, saying 'I’m going to take my toys and go home,' leaving governors hanging out on a limb. Only they’re not toys, they are virus tests, reagents and other supplies needed to fight COVID-19. His actions will cost further lives. Wake up, people!"
"It's so frustrating to sit at my kitchen table working on a nice spring day and have to keep the windows closed because the freight trains blowing their horns make it impossible to talk to customers."
"Remember, Home Depot and Lowe's will let you send your orders in via the internet, and local pickup is free. No need to stand in line in the hot sun and risk your health walking around the stores."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.