Today's Forum for April 21

"Gotta love reading criticisms of Dr. Fauci from people whose medical credentials begin and end with 'I saw something bad about him on Fox.'"
"When you find someone who unequivocally knows what’s going on with coronavirus, let us know. In the meantime, perhaps list the personal qualifications you possess that allow you to be able to determine such a thing. Science is all about discovery through trial and error. That’s how it works. I guess we can add armchair scientist to the list with armchair quarterback and backseat driver (among others)."
"Those traveling West Cuyler and Lewell streets and streets through West Hill Cemetery should travel slowly and watch for walkers. The Dalton Police Department should patrol these streets."
"Can someone explain how the one who's supposed to represent us filing measures that are useless because they're never going to get to the floor is 'working' for us? It's a continued waste of $174,000 per year."
"I think the question you mean to ask is: Don’t you wish Trump had had the ability to keep his mouth shut? You can 100% blame him for the fact that Democrats are in charge. You all sat around delighting (yes, you all thought it was awesome) in his name-calling and egotistical ranting when you should have demanded that he behave like an adult and a decent human. But you didn’t. And this is what you get."
"Under Biden: Stock market is at record high and climbing. How is your 401(k) doing? COVID cases are decreasing and vaccines are moving faster than expected. We are bringing troops home from Afghanistan and all of this occurring without our president being an international embarrassment."
"Asking people to wear masks is no more tyranny than a 'No shirt, no shoes, no service' sign is. It's sad that people are so selfish these days."
"Glad to see the city working on fixing up some older public works. Now can we fix the fountain at Cuyler and Thornton?"
"People that comment in the Forum either don't know or don't want to know facts."
"So many wrecks and road rage could be prevented if people were considerate of other people and moved out of the left lane. The fast lane should be used for passing and then move over. If you want to go slow and enjoy the beautiful day, that's all well and good, but please move over so people can pass and go on about their business."
"This comment is in reference to the Republican Party has gone off the rails. No, they have not. They're just not a bunch of RINO, Mitt Romney Republicans. See what you like. They're not backing down."
"I'd like to thank Sexton's for fixing my car and for fixing it right. It runs like brand new. If you've got car trouble, take it there. They'll fix it and fix it right the first time."
"Would someone please tell me where I can find the clear hanging placards where I can slide my handicapped permit in? I'm about to wear out the hanging part of mine. I've looked at places and I can't find them. If you won't mind letting the Forum know where I can find these, I would really appreciate it."
