“I regret Fox News’ incorrect position on the Dominion voting machines, but I would like you to remember that Fox was right about the laptop belonging to Hunter Biden, they were right about COVID coming from a lab in China, they are right about the crises at the border and they will be proven right about the Biden family corruption.”
“People around here have a hard time distinguishing fact from fiction or opinion. There is a $787.5 million difference between opinion and defamation. To say you didn’t like the taste is opinion, but to say the restaurant didn’t bring the right item is the lie.”
“Wonderful article on Coach Hilliard. I attended Eastbrook and then Southeast High schools while he was there. As a teacher and coach, he was stern and fair with all his students and wanted them to excel to be their very best, especially his athletes. When reminiscing, his name is always mentioned by someone. He was a legendary figure then and still is now. He was and will always be simply the best.”
“I wonder if anyone has told Mr. Reagan that Chevy is releasing an electric Corvette.”
“’The loyal opposition’ does not cheer on the leaking of U.S. military secrets, or accuse Jews of having secret space lasers.”
“Due to her pro-Russian rhetoric, Marjorie Taylor Greene is now being featured on multiple Russian TV shows. Those of you who voted for her must be busting with pride.”
“I just read the story about tearing down the Masons’ building. You mean with all the grants we get we can’t get a grant to save it? Come on, now. We can get a grant for everything else.”
“Tearing down the Masonic lodge is a tragedy! All these millionaires and billionaires in town, and nobody can spare the money to help preserve an important part of our history?”
“I too am disappointed that the Masonic lodge will be torn down. What a piece of Dalton history. However, the armchair quarterbacks on social media are blaming the Dalton City Council for this happening. News flash: It’s not the city’s fault! Maintaining the building was the responsibility of the building’s owners, not the city of Dalton. With the disrepair the building is in, the city could have condemned it years ago.”
“Is it possible to tour the old city hall?”
“I’d like to thank Mr. Tom Purcell for his good column about Earth Day. We all need to plant us a Victory Garden.”
“When the president of the United States can host three trouble-making legislators to the White House but doesn’t have the decency to invite the family members of six people who were brutally shot in cold blood by a deranged individual, America has got a distorted sense of values. It’s time to stop talking about it and time to start doing something about it.”
“Sadly, bulletproof tables in our schools may be necessary until people decide to do something about assault weapons.”
