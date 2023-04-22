A special message from Mr. Editor to the residents of ForumLand: “This is my final edition of the Forum, as my last day at the newspaper was Friday. The Forum is expected to continue on without me, so keep calling, emailing, mailing and dropping off your comments. It’s been a heckuva ride. Thanks for letting me come along!”
“Mr. Editor, let me be the first to congratulate you and wish you much success in your new role. Thank you for delivering us 24-plus years of on-time editions! I know you’ll be missed at the newspaper. P.S. You were robbed of that Pulitzer Prize (I blame those Yankee-biased judges!) — Jevin Jensen.”
“Unfortunately, $787.5 million won’t bring the friends I have whose brains have been short-circuited by all the lies back to reality. Happy Fox was held accountable to some degree, but that won’t bring my friends back.”
“Really? It’s not possible for the White House to host the families of every mass-shooting victim. There is one every other day. This is the new normal and a certain group of people are here for it.”
“Well, it looks like those gas prices are up and are continuing to rise. Time to scratch out those Joe Biden photographs and head to the gas pumps.”
“I can’t believe that anybody would vote for Donald Trump again. He has been in so much trouble and caused so much trouble, let’s get somebody that can beat Joe Biden. We need somebody new.”
“In honor of 2023 graduates, we need to start a fund to pay for lunch program debt. These children have worked 12 years. They’re not dropouts. They need to be recognized.”
“When you go to your lawn and garden store to buy you some tomato plants to set out, you’re going to think they’re charging you for the tomato plants and the tomatoes they’ll have on them. I did.”
“Lock him up!”
“If there aren’t any laws about keeping dogs out of grocery stores, let’s get some passed.”
“To the Forum caller who regretted not becoming a teacher when they graduated from college. Well, when you retire you’ve still got that degree and you can jump right in there and be a teacher. They’d be glad to have you.”
“Has anyone noticed how restaurants are over-seasoning the food lately? Two places I have been to with a friend out to eat just in the last two weeks we have had to send a hamburger or a steak back because it tasted like they had dropped the saltshaker on the plate. Reducing the calories isn’t going to do any good if they’re going to double or triple the amount of salt.’
“I wonder how many times per day you can receive a ‘Hello! I’m from Senior Benefits!’ call without losing your mind. I have them all day long.”
“Both the liberal intelligentsia and the conservative intelligentsia do not want people to go beyond a certain point. They want to be able to control what people think. That is their goal, that is their function, to keep us all at a level of mediocrity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.