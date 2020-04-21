Today's Forum for April 22

"All you people out there that want to end the shelter-in-place and go back to the way it was before COVID-19 is under control need to find a copy the the Stephen King book 'The Stand' and read it. I think it was published in 1978. A mini-series was also made and I think it was on TV in 1994. Mr. King did a great job of showing how bad a pandemic can be. I'm not wanting to alarm anyone, I simply want to make you aware of what ending shelter-in-place too soon could lead to. Be safe."
"In a better era, Hannity, Tucker and their ilk would be relegated to their proper role: drunk at the end of the bar ranting to themselves."
"The other darling of Fox News, Tucker Carlson, believes in UFOs and claims he has witnessed sightings. Hannity is a true professional compared to Tucker's rantings."
"The same people toting guns around demanding their right to go to Applebee's were furious when Black Lives Matter had peaceful protests against getting shot in the street. It's almost like the protests weren't the problem."
"In response about the cardboard fliers that come in the mail, you do realize that these are fliers for local campaigns, they are simply using Trump’s picture to show that they support our president."
"As a foreigner temporarily working in this country, I can tell you that liberals have a very accurate picture of who Trump is. Republicans are either being kept ignorant by Fox or they’re so concerned with their portfolios that they’re willfully blinded by the truth."
"President Obama graduated from Columbia with a degree in political science and magna cum laude from Harvard Law. He practiced law in Chicago before becoming a state senator, and then a United States senator. He also wrote several best-selling books and won a Nobel Peace prize. He also found time in all of that to help poor communities find ways to fix their problems (that's what a community organizer does). So yeah, I'd say he was qualified."
"If Kemp goes ahead with his crazy plan to reopen businesses Friday, I hope we have enough extra ventilators to turn the convention center into a field hospital."
"Like other red state governors, Kemp is more concerned about his political future than the future of his constituents. It doesn’t require a medical degree to know that what he is doing is insane."
"I totally understand the need for people to get back to work but please explain how gyms, hair salons, massage therapists, tattoo parlors, barber shops, etc., can comply with social distancing? Isn’t it 6 feet?"
"Gov. Kemp: How does one maintain 6 feet of social distance when they get a massage, hair cut or tattoo?"
"By commenting that doing more tests will only help the Democrats, Trump has shown his hand. Just like when he didn’t want the cruise ship, with the coronavirus outbreak, to dock, he wants to hide the numbers from the American people. Just when you think he has bottomed out, he goes even lower."
"Thank you, First Bank of Dalton. Now we know someone cares about the local community."
