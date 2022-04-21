“Noticed in the Wednesday paper a picture of the pre-k class at Friendship House. They recite the Pledge of Allegiance every day and it did my heart good to know that some children are still being taught to respect our flag. The country that children are growing up in today scares me to death. No respect, crime and division are making our once great country a sad shadow of its former self.”
“President Trump had some bonehead advisers that led him to make a complete fool of himself on Jan. 6 to the extent that he is no longer a viable candidate for even dogcatcher.”
“I thought Jen Psaki was supposed to be leaving her job as the White House press secretary. This is turning into the world’s longest goodbye. Or could it be that she can’t find another position?”
Editor’s note: Psaki is joining MSNBC this summer.
“I agree with the person about we should pray for the Ukrainians day and night, which I do. But they were saying they don’t want President Trump back in there because he’s going to destroy the country. Well, sir or ma’am, I’ll have to correct you because Biden is doing a real good job of that. I don’t blame it on Putin either. It started on day one when he cut out the XL pipeline. My goodness, inflation is up to 8.5%.”
“North Georgia without a doubt has the craziest weather I’ve ever seen. It can be pouring down rain and blowing rain one minute and beautiful and sun shining the next. It really makes it hard on people like me who don’t have a clothes dryer, which is probably why I have dirty laundry piled up to the ceiling. and I know I’m going to get a comment from somebody that it’s caused by global warming. Save your ink. It was doing this when I moved here 30 years ago.”
“Everybody is familiar with the robocalls with everybody’s number from here to yonder. I got one today. It was my brother’s phone number that showed up and he has been dead for 15 years. Now somebody is going to have to stop this ridiculous nuisance. Please, do something!”
“You liberal, RINO, anti-Trumpers need to go back to the Democratic Party.”
“Thank you, Helton Tire, for the bubble machine out front. Every time I drive by it makes me smile.”
“I don’t think this was a good idea at all not to have to have a permit to carry a gun in a public place. That’s asking for more trouble. Are there not enough killings now without giving someone the right to carry a gun wherever they want to go?”
“I can’t believe the Oscars banned Will Smith for 10 years because he was defending his wife. Chris Rock had no business getting up there and making fun of his wife. Anybody that cares about their wife would have done the same thing. I think it’s just wrong that they have gone to the extreme like they did.”
“To ensure free speech for everyone, Elon Musk is contemplating buying Twitter. The mainstream media has gone crazy. What’s the matter, don’t they like the truth?”
“I’ve been here a few years and what I’ve discovered is that you can’t really do the speed limit on the bypass and get green lights most times. You have to go about 10 miles above the speed limit so you’re not stopping at every light they have on there. They should probably fix that synchronization.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.