“A reader asked who will beat Donald Trump? The answer is anybody that runs against him. Donald Trump is a used-to-was. He is no longer relevant.”
“God save us all from celebrities in Hollywood.”
“Congratulations to Parth Karande for being selected to attend the summer seminar at the U.S. Naval Academy. I’d like to congratulate Dalton High School, too, for being the only of the high schools around here to have JROTC. Kids that don’t do sports or a lot of other things can find JROTC really, really rewarding. My grandson went through it and it helped change his life.”
“Jen Psaki needs to stop blaming high gas prices and inflation on Putin. Prices were high, inflation was high way before Putin invaded Ukraine.”
“Until Biden distances himself from the Green New Deal cult, conditions are not going to change.”
“Please tell Donald Trump to stay out of state politics in Georgia. He’s going to defeat our governor.”
“For the person that wanted to know what I was thinking when I voted for Trump. I was thinking about, well, I guess this is the best of the two evils. I really don’t want Biden.”
“I voted for Trump and he did exactly everything I wanted him to do and I’m going to vote for him again, and maybe hopefully he’ll do even more this time.”
“What was I thinking when I voted for Trump? I’ll tell you. I was thinking how nice it was to go to the grocery store with fully-stocked shelves and buy anything we wanted at a reasonable price. I was thinking about filling up my gas tank without breaking the bank. I was thinking about the wall being finished so immigrants could come in legally and safely. I was thinking there was no way an old, incompetent, shell of a man could ever become president of the United States.”
“Biden is the only president I’ve seen that didn’t have much control over anything.”
“One more reason to vote for Marjorie Taylor Greene: They’re trying to take her off the ballot.”
“I totally agree that there should be an age limit on when you can be president. I mean, Biden is the perfect example of that. He was too old to go into the presidency and is just not capable of making the right decisions.”
“I want to make a comment about these student loans and the Democrats wanting to forgive them. That is not correct. That is not the thing to do. The people that took the loans out and got the education should pay their loans back like everyone in history always has.”
“It seems as though I see Trump’s name in the paper in a bad way every day. Leave him alone. What has he done? Instead of badmouthing him, tell what he did wrong.”
“The Whitfield County Board of Education has voted to spend $3.5 million to renovate North Whitfield Middle School in order to provide 100-plus administrative staff members with office space and technology. Undoubtedly, the school needs renovations, but 3.5 million tax dollars in this educational environment is excessive. Who is this county serving? Its administrators or students?”
