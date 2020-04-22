Today's Forum for April 23

"To the caller who listed President Obama’s qualifications for office as being a community organizer, you somehow left out the Harvard Law School graduate, United States senator portion of his résumé."
"Our mayor, once again, displays his hyperbolic mentality for all to read. He states in an article Wednesday that we are in an economic depression. He has no data to support this statement, as the data is not even yet available to measure the current level of economic activity in the country. Yes, we know that unemployment has skyrocketed, but the other tenets of an economic depression — diminished monetary liquidity, lack of availability of credit, deflation, bank failures (to name a few) — have not yet occurred. Maybe we will enter a depression if the pandemic shutdown continues, but that event has not yet happened. The mayor is just like Donald Trump in this regard: talk before even knowing what you are talking about."
"There’s people saying Kemp should be forced to attend the funerals of Georgians who die as a result of his boneheaded reversal of the stay-at-home order. I’ll go further. I think he ought to go out there with a shovel and dig all the graves by himself."
"I feel so sorry for the Democrats. Having to vote for Joe Biden. My mom always told me not to speak bad against someone — it will come back to haunt you. Poor Joe. He needs a medical evaluation."
"Saw a very nice article on page 3B of Monday's Daily Citizen-News written by the AJC about how our local companies were pulling together to help with the shortage of personal protective equipment for hospitals. I would encourage all your readers to go back and read this article. It told me that the businesses in Dalton care about our community!"
"I hope it doesn't backfire on all the governors who are trying to make Trump happy by opening the states back up. I hope COVID-19 doesn't explode even bigger and cost more lives.''
"Irony finally died. The front page of Tuesday’s paper has a story about the governor opening businesses up even though the infection rate from COVID-19 is not slowing and the death rate continues to climb and at the bottom of the page is a story of another local death due to the virus and more new cases! Oh well, it doesn’t matter, it’s just us old folks that are dying."
"As I think of barber/beauty shops reopening I realize that is a very up-close and personal business between shop staffs and patrons. In addition, I wonder how many shops are equipped to, and will, sanitize tools between customers — maybe even changing linens? Just saying ..."
"Anybody that wants the president to fail, it doesn't matter if the president is Republican, Democrat or independent or is anti-American, you should want your president and country to prosper and be successful, period."
"He is not a wartime president. He is a war-crime president."
"When did the World Health Organization say that COVID-19 could be spread from human to human?"
"I miss the days when people were kinder and mostly kept their political preferences to themselves. I fault the media with much of this as they are quick to mislead and represent their bias as facts. Let's everyone take a step toward civility and caring."
"Tom Purcell is a snowflake. The spouts keep gas from spilling and/or evaporating into the environment, and you can get 100% gas. Like other Republicans, he cares nothing about the environment."
