Today's Forum for April 23

"I would like to offer my appreciation to the lady and the pack of children picking up garbage near Civitan Park Sunday afternoon. The community needs more people like you."
"Thanks to the two young men who got out of their cars on Sunday afternoon to help push a stalled car out of Walnut Avenue to a safe place. It could not have happened without you."
"If Biden did nothing else, he’s already done great things by reversing Trump’s anti-environmental rollbacks, stopped giving Putin and Mohammed bin Salman free passes for their crimes, regained the trust of our longtime allies and stood up for Black Lives Matter because until that happens, all lives can’t matter. I’m also guessing that he won’t encourage insurrectionists to try to take over the Capitol, take the lives of lawmakers and overturn an election. He’s not spent his time golfing and enriching himself at the taxpayer’s expense. Personally, as an American citizen who has defended this country, I couldn’t be happier."
"If the Supreme Court does any less, they're going to have to change their name to the 'Supreme Yawn.'"
"You can't turn the news on anymore without hearing something bad about Minnesota. What I don't understand is why anybody would want to be there in the first place. Fifty below zero in the winter, it's in the middle of nowhere and there's a governor that's a Democrat control freak. No thanks, I think I'll take North Dakota."
"I'm glad to see our local Republican Party calling out our representatives that are not doing their job and just looking out for themselves."
"Whitfield and Murray County Republicans, get over it. Trump lost the election. Don't spread misinformation. Georgia elections in 2020 were fair and accurate."
"Even though I don't participate in early voting, I appreciated Brenda Gonzalez taking the time to write a well-written, informative letter on it. And at least she bothered to read the law before she wrote a letter about it."
"Many people have not taken the COVID vaccine and a lot are saying they're not going to take it and they should be safe because of the number of people that did take the vaccine. Just because we have taken that vaccine does not mean that you're safe because we can still be carrying it even though we're not showing any symptoms. To think you're safe because we've taken it and you haven't, you're not safe, so you need to get that thought out of your mind."
"Speaking as a Republican, it is the leadership of the local Whitfield and Murray Republican Parties that needs to be censured for continuing to believe 'The Big Lie!' Until the Republicans can move beyond that lie, beyond Donald Trump, the party will only stagnate and wither. Move forward!"
"I would rather have a doctor who is rigid and dogmatic than one who flops around like a fish out of water."
"If you’re a Marjorie Taylor Greene Trumper and hate immigrants, print your name and phone number in the Forum. I can hook you up with a farmer in South Georgia working 12-14 hours a day this summer when it averages 95-100 degrees."
"'RINO' these days just means 'Doesn't uncritically repeat everything Trump says.' I'm sure that's going to be great for the long-term health of the party."
