Today's Forum for April 24/25

"Anyone know what the construction at the courthouse is for?"
Editor's note: Renovations funded by the four-year Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) that voters approved in June 2020 are continuing at the Whitfield County Courthouse. Work includes removing some exterior walls and replacing the HVAC system, along with the wiring and plumbing.
"I always said that a school superintendent should have previous experience as a principal. I never thought it necessary to say teaching experience should be a prerequisite — until now."
"Perhaps I am admitting my political ignorance, but I need someone to explain some things to me. Rep. Marjorie Greene was removed from her committee assignments in the House of Representatives for statements she made before being elected. Rep. Maxine Waters took to the streets during the Chauvin trial and urged demonstrators to be 'more confrontational' if they didn’t get a guilty verdict. Yet, she still remains as chairman of the Banking Committee. Why does she get to retain her committee assignments?"
"Northwest Georgia will continue to have poor political leadership as long as people would rather vote for a Republican that lies to them than a Democrat who tells them the truth. See: Rep. Greene's entire Twitter feed."
"I got referred to a person that is not a lawyer to do lawyer work by a nursing home. Why would a nursing home in Dalton tell me to call a person that is not a lawyer to do lawyer work? No thank you for your help."
"What's the deal with Forum contributors carping about Fox News? Many viewers no longer watch Fox because they have 'sold out' to the left. Ratings have gone down."
"Two months since the statue was moved. At what point am I supposed to forget the Civil War happened? I was told that moving a statue would erase history and just want to be prepared for it."
"Following safety precautions for COVID-19 is not fear. It’s being responsible to your family and friends and to the rest of society. A cavalier attitude only serves to prolong the virus and cause unnecessary suffering, death and economic loss. It’s nothing to be proud of."
"The DEO Clinic is in need of a five-drawer filing cabinet to secure medical records. If you have one to donate, please call Heather at (706) 581-2009."
"The Biden administration keeps talking about a climate crisis. The only crisis we have in America right now is at the border and has nothing to do with climate."
"I thought Jimmy Carter and Obama were the worst presidents in American history, but Biden's already beat them."
"To the person who says the governor and secretary of state deserve censure because they were just looking out for themselves, please explain your statement. They committed career suicide. What am I missing? How did certifying the election help them personally?"
"Krispy Kreme is to be commended for their program of giving a free doughnut to anyone showing their vaccination card. Other companies need to step up to the plate and start doing something similar. The longer we take to get herd immunity, the longer we're going to have to go around wearing masks."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.