Today's Forum for April 24

"The handful of Forum leftists complaining about the local/state/federal reopening have no plan of their own. You cannot keep everything shut down indefinitely. They are more reactionary than conservatives. To them, every talking point confirms what they already knew: the sky is falling."
"Brian Kemp, Kasey Carpenter and David Pennington are neither doctors nor scientists. Would you trust them to read your X-rays and determine your treatment for a life-threatening disease? Politicians have zero qualifications to be offering medical advice. Listening to them could cost you and your loved ones your lives."
"Loved Polman's poetry at the end of his piece. 'Skip the woe for Uncle Joe.' Amazing! I am happy Polman is keeping up with Biden and his solutions to the pandemic and how he would run things. Biden has been an invisible man in many areas. I really would like to know what Polman drinks when he writes his stuff. I'll go out and get some for myself."
"Kemp not following federal guidelines in that Georgia hasn’t seen a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases for one day, much less 14 days. Cases and deaths continue to rise. Stay home!"
"To all the people going to the barber shop, or beauty shop, hope your barber or hairdresser has 6-foot-long arms.''
"Waiting for Republicans to start claiming we should get rid of metal detectors at airports. After all, your odds of dying in a terrorist attack are even less than COVID-19."
"A reputable scientific study has concluded that Sean Hannity’s downplaying of the coronavirus resulted in the deaths of a number of his viewers. The takeaway is relying on Fox News for factual information may cost you your life."
"These protesters in the news aren’t demanding that they be allowed to go back to work. They’re demanding that other people be sent back to work so they can receive services they’re used to getting. They flat out state to the news cameras that it’s about trivial things like wanting a haircut or free refills on soda."
"Which governmental or medical facility in Whitfield County has been contact-tracing the COVID-19 patients? Dr. Fauci, adviser to the Coronavirus Task Force, has stated more than once that contact-tracing is essential to successful reopening of the economy."
"Need some good content while sheltering at home? Check out 'County Connect' on the Whitfield County website, whitfieldcountyga.com. Commission Chairman Lynn Laughter and local EMA Director Claude Craig are hosting live-streaming information sessions with people you would probably like to hear from: local doctors, health department officials, elections officers and, Tuesday, the head of the state Department of Labor. Click on 'Commission Meeting Live Stream' on the left side of the screen and then look for 'County Connect' on the right side of the next screen. Good stuff!"
"Regarding the Republican push to open everything back up, they should take a remedial course in biology. Organisms that kill their hosts invariably cease to exist."
"It doesn't take a financial genius to realize that if this country doesn't open back up pretty soon, there won't be anything to open up. Our government cannot continue to pour money into an economy that has no promise. I have children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that I would like to see grow up in a society that has a promise. Shame on the adults who are making all their decisions along political party lines instead of what is best for the majority. I am in that vulnerable age group but I don't expect my country to come to a standstill so I don't die of the virus. A stroke or some other catastrophic illness could take my life tomorrow. Let's try to be reasonable and stop second-guessing every decision that is made by our leaders. Try having a little faith in the man upstairs."
