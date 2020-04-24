Today's Forum for April 25

"During the past 10 days there has been unauthorized dumping of two mattresses, two box springs, one auto tire, one sink, one vanity, one water heater and an assorted amount of garbage on Castle Road on the unauthorized dumping pads that were built by the City of Dalton. All of these items are being dumped on private property. Due to the diligent concern of local citizens, five of the items have been removed, but the others remain. What is code enforcement doing to correct this situation?"
"The person criticizing Mayor Pennington for his newspaper comments regarding the severity of our current economic situation might consider that some people recognized the early signs of the pending Great Recession while others waited for all the economic metrics to fall in place."
"Don't know why Forum readers bash David Pennington so much. He and Lynn Laughter are the few elected officials who try to stay informed."
"Ignoring the Constitution? Most of what is being done in regards to sheltering-in-place by federal, state and local governments is unconstitutional."
"Do the people who work in barber shops, gyms, hair salons, as massage therapists, etc., have to make a living or is some kind of fairy going to pay their bills?"
"Brian Kemp was doing as Trump wished. Now Trump has turned his back on him and is strongly against Georgia reopening nonessential businesses. Typical suckup, typical Trump. Pretty sure Stacey would've handled this better."
"Hey Whitfield County, we haven't peaked in the virus outbreak. Wear your masks, keep yourself and others safe. Show some kind of understanding.."
"Brian Kemp cannot make you go out. We have always had a self-quarantine. It is your individual choice as to whether to quarantine or not."
"It is just a pure guess and my assumption in reading the Forum that Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) may be more dangerous than the coronavirus."
"A socialist is a conservative Republican getting a handout from Trump and believing it isn’t a handout but a reward for blind obedience."
"Occasionally someone will say 'they should run government like a business.' I agree. However, I don't know any successful businesses that would solve a productivity or quality problem by saying we need less revenue so that we can spend less money on our problems."
"I have always been a supporter of our president but I think he is wrong for criticizing our governor on opening up Georgia. I am proud of our governor for standing behind the tough decisions he has had to make!"
"Georgia is in a world of economic hurt. Metro Atlanta, the driver of Georgia's economy, comprises about 55% of the state's population. Metro Atlanta is primarily a service-driven economy. Delta Airlines, the No. 1 employer, has significantly reduced flights with no return to former business levels on the horizon. Many hospitality workers aren't working. Think about the drop off in ads that help support newspapers and magazines and the well-paid people who staff ad/marketing agencies. Think local impact. Without construction and hotels and large office buildings replacing flooring, we're in a world of hurt. More dominos are falling every day."
"To the young lady in her cute workout attire at Kroger on Thursday who had no respect for others by distancing herself while shopping. You plowed your way through the store with no mask getting what you needed, disregarding who was in your way. Shame on you!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.