"I bought my tomato plants at the Delano community market. They were six for $4. They were the mountain fresh variety. A very good tomato."
"I read with great distress about the 'retirement' of Jamie Jones as editor! He has been marvelous in his work and we will greatly miss him at the helm. However, being one who switched jobs after 25 good years at the same post, I concur with the sentiments he expressed in his last article. Wish him all the luck in his new endeavor!"
"Stop killing ducks to make duck tape!"
"Tolerance works both ways. You can't ask me to be tolerant of something you believe in and then get angry because I disagree with you. Shutting down opposing viewpoints is not tolerance, it's hypocrisy."
"I just love how the Republicans downplay every wrongdoing they commit, from downplaying everything from the insurrection was not actually an insurrection to the person saying Fox News lying about election fraud and the Dominion voting machines was an incorrect position."
"I was curious about all this twittering so I looked up the definition of a 'twit.' I think this explains it all: A twit is a silly, annoying person; fool; an act of twitting. Now I understand why this gossip site is so attracting."
"Please lock Joe Biden and all of his family up for cheating the American taxpayers. Thank you."
"To the person who said Donald Trump had been in so much trouble and caused so much trouble, that's just not true. If he was in trouble and had caused trouble he would be in jail. Since 2016 they've been trying to put him in jail and if he'd been guilty of anything he would be in jail."
"It is definitely a tragedy that the Masonic Lodge is going to be torn down but people in Dalton don't seem to understand the time to worry about a building is before you read in the paper that it's going to be torn down, these things take organization and advanced planning, something that Daltonians are extremely poor at."
"This is to the comment about Donald Trump, the person said Donald Trump's been in so much trouble, well, you've got your head stuck in the sand evidently. First of all it was Russia, Russia, Russia, well, how did that turn out? And all the other hoaxes that the Democratic Party had been putting on him. You're just not reading the right things. You're watching CNN too much."
"It looks like Joe Biden and his Democratic cohorts think they're going to steal the election again."
"Why is Joe Biden sticking his nose into local politics? He has no right to talk to those liberal, socialist Democratic representatives that got kicked out of office, and now he's sticking his nose where it don't belong."
