“I was so sorry to pick up the weekend paper and see where Jamie has left. In the 20-some years that I have been writing letters to the paper beginning with the signed letters in 1998 and then the Forum in 2010 he was always kind and cordial and was easy to work with and would always return my phone calls. We had many long and interesting conversations about the newspaper business and about goings-on around town. I wish him well in his future endeavor. — Charles Hyder”
“I just don’t think that the government should furnish employees trucks and cars to drive home and furnish gas and everything. It’s just not right. Everybody else has to buy their own gas and own car. We need a change of people in the government, I guarantee you we do.”
“I’d like to make a comment to the person who was talking about the Masonic Lodge that is going to be torn down. We do have grant money for everything. and you’ve got grants that are used to restore all the other buildings.”
“In response to the comment made in Tuesday morning’s Forum: Biden will continue to stick his nose into anything that will help his corrupt Democratic Party.”
“I’m curious to see who Putin, I mean Fox News, is going to replace Tucker Carlson with.”
“Donald Trump is guilty of everything he has been accused of and everyone knows it.”
“I’m convinced that most of these extreme right-leaning comments aren’t actually real. Locking up Joe Biden and family, Trump is a victim and has done nothing wrong, etc. There is no way a mentally stable person could believe and say that.”
“Did you fine people, primarily Democrats, see on the news where Biden has lost a great deal of his popularity and Trump is right up there? As much as almost 70% of people are wanting him to run for president? I mean, does that not tell you that they want Trump in and Biden out? Biden has lost a lot of people’s respect, including mine.”
“I’m sitting here watching the morning news and I see Obama is running for his fourth term.”
“I’d like to know what would be the purpose of having a Public Safety Commission if they’re going to make these drastic changes to their roles that they have. They might as well just phase it out and let the City Council and the administrators do whatever they want.”
“Anybody that would watch that TV show ‘The View’ has to be a complete, utter idiot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.