Today's Forum for April 26

"Georgia ranks No. 7 in the number of jobless claims per 1,000 workers with almost double the rate of Tennessee and Florida. Ouch."
"Do you know how to make a Democrat mad? Simply tell them the truth."
"Please print the name and results of this reputable scientific study that has concluded that Sean Hannity’s downplaying of the coronavirus resulted in the deaths of a number of his viewers. This is leftist propaganda."
Editor's note: The working paper, which has not been peer reviewed or accepted for publication in a journal, is titled "Misinformation During a Pandemic." Four economists at The Becker Friedman Institute for Economics at the University of Chicago are studying "the effects of news coverage of the novel coronavirus by the two most widely-viewed cable news shows in the United States — 'Hannity' and 'Tucker Carlson Tonight,' both on Fox News — on viewers’ behavior and downstream health outcomes." The paper is too long to print. You can view it at https://bfi.uchicago.edu/working-paper/2020-44.
"If watching Trump suggest that injecting disinfectants or inserting light inside of the body might cure coronavirus doesn’t convince you that the man is unfit to lead this country, what will it take?"
"To all those who are so concerned with Gov. Kemp reopening businesses, nobody is going to make you go there. Stay home and find something else to complain about."
"Gosh. That last Whitfield County live-streamed meeting served what purpose? An update on the storm that happened over 10 days ago? The commissioners are not attending most of these live events, no official business is being conducted but the chairman is front and center throughout. Oh, and the county attorney is being paid to attend."
"Maybe asking yourself this question could help you decide about reopening the economy. Who among your family and friends would you be willing to give up so you can get a haircut, a massage or go bowling?"
"'That's unconstitutional' without citing any particular part of the Constitution is just saying 'I don't like it and want to sound smart.'"
"What is good for the goose is good for the gander. If Kemp says it is OK for our businesses to reopen then the state legislators should also go back to work now, not waiting until it is safer in June."
"I saw an online site that listed the richest religious leaders in the U.S. How can anybody that says they represent God be a millionaire, let alone rich? The richest are evangelicals."
"As of noon Thursday per the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, we had 16 critical care (ICU) beds available in our nine-county region. How many will we be short this time two or three weeks into the future? All so the state can skimp on unemployment benefits so privileged folks can get their roots and nails done. MAGA!"
"I would like to thank Gov. Kemp for opening up some of the businesses in the state. I for one got out and went to the chiropractor and got me a haircut and felt good about it. There seemed to be considerably more traffic out there, too. We need to get this thing rolling again. The fear is worse than the heal."
"I loved the barbershop picture on Saturday's front page. Thank you."
"With comments like the Trump Derangement Syndrome, etc., what is so hard to understand about trying to save lives? That's the bottom line. Try to save lives, not infect others."
