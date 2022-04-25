“Congratulations to Bekah Houston for completing the Boston Marathon 2022.”
“Today’s inflation has several causes and the person criticizing Kyle Wingfield’s column misses some points. Yes, the pandemic resulted in global supply chain problems. Buying habits due to lockdowns shifted to goods vs. services, exacerbating supply problems. But, the Fed has juiced the economy for too long; the Biden administration has passed out money for too long. Gas prices were rising well before Russia invaded Ukraine.”
“Just because you can hold a football while running doesn’t mean you have the smarts to be a U.S. senator.”
“Regarding Trump and the warp speed at getting a COVID vaccine ready, he said it would just go away.”
“Joe Biden has accomplished in just 14 months what many thought was impossible while surpassing Jimmy Carter as the most incompetent steward of the American economy. Biden just keeps breaking records, leaving Americans saddled with 8.5% inflation, and energy costs alone are up 32% since last year.”
“It is my understanding that Pence is a viable presidential candidate against Biden in the 2024 election according to some RINOs. He was a lackluster vice president. How has this changed? Nobody is going to defeat Biden. He would have a better chance switching parties and running as Biden’s VP. Should something happen to Biden, Pence would then become president and be ‘presidential.’”
“When will Democrats lay off Donald Trump? Not until they lock him up for a long time, I hope.”
“People who complain about too many liberal comments in the Forum would be shocked by how many comments of mine the editor declines to publish.”
“I never once in my life voted for anyone who wasn’t a Republican until Donald Trump showed up. I’m hardly a Democrat. I’d still vote Republican if they could put forth a candidate worth voting for. Personally, I think the ones calling everyone RINOs are the ones who aren’t truly Republicans. They just showed up to support one man who made hating people seem socially acceptable.”
“Your husband should only get physical to defend you if you are being physically attacked. I would be furious with my husband if he used violence to defend me against another person’s words. That’s simply not how decent people are raised.”
“You’re scared to death because the media you consume make a lot of money off of scaring you, then selling you snake oil cures. America is fine; Fox News is broken.”
“The Keystone XL pipeline was never online. It would not have been online for years. It has absolutely nothing to do with inflation.”
“Fortunately for Marjorie, there’s plenty of video evidence of all the things she’s having a hard time of recollecting.”
“Congresswoman Greene can’t remember anything about what she has done for the past three years, even when it’s right there on video in front of her face. Doesn’t know where she was, who she was with, who she met, who she talked to, what she posted on any social media, who of her staff posted to the accounts in her name. But she sure did keep tabs on what she imagined everyone else was doing. That’s an odd affliction to have at a supposedly healthy 47 years. Sounds serious.”
“I do not agree with Marjorie Taylor Greene not being put on the congressional ballot. Whether she serves as our representative is a decision for the 14th District to make. However, when asked questions about arguably the most important event in recent history she can’t remember? She is either lying to keep from being tried for perjury later or she is just not smart. My opinion, both are true. Please do not vote for her just because she sticks a needle in people’s eye you don’t agree with. We are not racist bigots in our district — at least I hope we’re not.”
