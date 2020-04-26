Today's Forum for April 27

"In response to code enforcement, what do they do, period? There's trashy property all over Whitfield County. You'd think maybe we could take a section at a time and put some enforcement out there. I realize they must have other duties but this needs to be part of it."
"Part of the reason the recovery from the Great Recession was so slow was the reduction in small business formation. Our situation today is even more grim. Many existing small businesses will close their doors forever. Many folks with hopes or plans to open a business will not be able to do it. It's gonna hurt a lot."
"To the Republican candidates with the full-page glossy flyers and four-page letters howling about 'communist China' taking over America, aren't you worried about ruining Trump's beautiful trade deal? You know the one with the Chinese President Trump praised through January and February, then turned on in March. I guess you haven't noticed he's pivoted again to niceties to get the trade deal done."
"I’ve noticed among my Facebook friends that the recirculation of the 2016 Russian troll farm propaganda is already beginning to ramp up for 2020."
"I read all the comments where people are so upset with Gov. Kemp’s decision to reopen Georgia. Last week I decided to go to a grocery store. I put on a mask and gloves and other than the store employees, I was one of very few customers that was protected. People walking around, no social distance, small children, elderly no protection, all being normal as if COVID-19 didn’t exist. So why complain if you’re not protecting yourself and others?"
"I find it shameful that Gov. Kemp has been so heavily criticized for re-opening the state of Georgia. First of all, not all businesses are re-opening and those that are have very stringent guidelines. They are not forced to open, simply allowed to with precautions. Also, no one is forcing anyone to go to these businesses. Meanwhile, the Colorado governor is taking the same approach to reopen his state and has not been criticized. It is it because our governor is a Republican and the Colorado governor is a Democrat and mainstream media is applying their usual double standard."
"Democrats don’t know the truth? Injected any disinfectant lately? Shine light in one ear and see if it comes out the other."
"For once, Dick Polman got it right even with gallows humor!"
"While people risk their lives every day to take care of the sick, operate grocery stores, gas stations, etc., our state and federal legislators hide in their homes while the country suffers. Political bickering has delayed much-needed relief legislation by at least three weeks. Maybe it's time to replace their golden pensions with the 401(ks) they have provided us and their Cadillac medical plans with Obamacare. No future legislation should be passed that doesn't apply to the legislators equally."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.